Mayor Wu Announces Extension of Operating Hours for Bars and Restaurants During Summer 2026

Temporary extension to allow establishments in the City of Boston to stay open one hour past their regular time.

BOSTON – Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – Following recent passage of state law, Mayor Michelle Wu today announced a temporary extension to allow bars and restaurants to serve alcohol for an extra hour. This measure will allow businesses currently licensed to sell alcohol until 2:00 a.m. to extend service until 3:00 a.m. through the end of July. With this extension and other initiatives, the City is expanding economic opportunities for Boston businesses during one of the region’s busiest summers in recent years.

“We’re eager for Boston’s small businesses to share in the economic opportunities created by this summer’s special events, building on our recent progress expanding nightlife and late-hour activity. We’ve seen real interest and benefit from initiatives like our Late Night Food Truck program creating new jobs and supporting the late-night workforce,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Businesses can fill out our online form and receive same day approval to extend closing hours, creating even more welcoming places to gather and enjoy the summer events together.”

Businesses that currently hold licences to serve alcohol until 2:00 a.m. canapply through the City of Boston Licensing Board to extend alcohol and/or entertainment hours until 3:00 a.m. Licensed operators with earlier closing times may also submit an application to extend by an additional hour.

“Extending serving hours will help enhance the exciting summer activities that will be occurring all across the City of Boston. By making these changes it will create a fun atmosphere for residents and tourists alike and will enhance the economy for all our residents,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Mayor Wu and her administration for their tireless work and the prompt implementation of this critical initiative.”

“This is a great opportunity to support our small businesses and create a more fun environment as we prepare to welcome the world to Boston”, said City Council President Liz Breadon. “Boston residents and new visitors alike will be able to better enjoy the upcoming festivities with this sensible change.”

“You can’t host the world on a bedtime”, said City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune. “Expanded last call gives Boston an opportunity to meet the moment, support local businesses, and show visitors that our city can be as vibrant after dark as it is during the day.”

“The Licensing Board welcomes the opportunity to help Boston's businesses participate in what is shaping up to be one of the city's busiest and most exciting summers in history. I look forward to reviewing applications and supporting businesses as they showcase the vibrancy of Boston’s neighborhoods,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “We expect all licensees to assist us in making this a successful summer by operating responsibly and prioritizing the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors.”

Establishments that have not received an extension on alcohol or entertainment hours must continue to adhere to the approved closing hours on their annual license.

In addition, the City will soon announce a designated social district where public consumption of alcohol will be permitted. The details will be shared at a later date. Outside of licensed premises and City-designated social districts, individuals are prohibited from consuming alcohol or possessing open containers.

"To fully capitalize on the rebirth of our commercial core, Boston needs innovative tools that challenge the status quo," said Michael J. Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance. "We're grateful to both the State and the City for enacting a policy change that delivers exactly the kind of flexible tool that helps realize immediate small business support and catalyzes long-term economic impact. By establishing social districts, we aren't just making Boston a more fun and engaging place to visit and live—we are actively driving the foot traffic our vibrant small business community relies upon to thrive."

This summer, Boston is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan festival, Sail Boston, and Boston 250, welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the city’s history, culture, and strong neighborhoods. From iconic large-scale celebrations to community-based programming like watch parties and small business activations, Boston is creating dynamic, welcoming experiences in every corner of the city. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Neighborhood Business Guide to discover local restaurants, shops, and activities this Summer.