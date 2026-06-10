$200,000 In Small Business Grants Announced Ahead of Summer Events

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Airbnb and The Boston Foundation to announce a new $200,000 investment in neighborhood economic development initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, helping ensure Boston's small businesses and commercial districts benefit from increased tourism and visitor activity throughout the summer. The funding, provided by Airbnb and administered by The Boston Foundation, will support grants for neighborhood economic development organizations across Boston.

Building on the success of the City's Small Business Month Activation Grants, the program will support small business development and event-specific programming, including small business pop-up activations, business corridor preparedness efforts to welcome visitors, and neighborhood-based watch parties.

“Local businesses anchor the cultural richness of our neighborhoods, and we are excited for residents and visitors alike to experience that this summer. Through this partnership with Airbnb and The Boston Foundation, we’re expanding economic opportunity into every part of our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These investments will support small businesses in creating welcoming, safe spaces for people to gather and celebrate the best of Boston’s neighborhoods this summer.”

“The world’s attention will be on Boston and we want to make sure local neighborhoods, communities and entrepreneurs share in the opportunities that come with this historic moment. We’re grateful for Mayor Wu’s partnership in helping more local businesses make the most of the games. This funding will help entrepreneurs reach new customers, grow their operations, and be part of a historic summer for my hometown,” said Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer and Boston native.

The grants will be administered by The Boston Foundation and aligned with the City’s Small Business Month Activation Grants program, which supports business‑serving nonprofits in creating activations that elevate Boston’s small business community, connecting entrepreneurs with resources and opportunities, and bringing new vitality to neighborhoods across the city.

“Small businesses have a tremendous impact in our communities. With the support of a strong network of business-serving organizations, they are truly able to grow and thrive in our city,” said Interim Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Donald Wright. “We are thrilled Airbnb is committed to supporting and celebrating our small businesses and we look forward to this series of activations. This summer’s economic impact is enormous, and with partners like Airbnb, we can ensure the economic opportunity of these large-scale extends throughout Boston.”

The funding comes as Boston prepares for an unprecedented summer and fall of major events, including FIFA World Cup 2026™, Sail Boston, and Boston 250. By supporting neighborhood-based programming and business activations, the initiative aims to extend the benefits of tourism beyond traditional visitor destinations and into commercial corridors throughout the city.

“Just as the World Cup connects, uplifts, and unites us on a global stage, events like FIFA World Cup, Sail Boston, and Boston 250 give us a remarkable opportunity to do the same across every neighborhood in our city,” said Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation. “These grants celebrate and strengthen the small businesses that are the backbone of Boston’s communities. We are grateful to Mayor Wu and Airbnb for the opportunity to partner in this effort.”

Additional information about grantees will be announced by The Boston Foundation in the coming weeks.