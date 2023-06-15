Smarty Social Media Named to MM+M “Ones To Watch” List
Smarty Social Media is a social media marketing agency based in Southern California serving the healthcare industry.
Known as the definitive guide to medical marketing agencies, the Agency 100 recognizes the largest marketing agencies and highlights smaller, growing firms.
We’ve never set out to be the largest agency, but rather the best at what we do in our niche of bringing smart, social solutions to the highly regulated space of MedTech.”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarty Social Media, a social media marketing agency dedicated to MedTech, has been named an Agency to Watch as part of the annual MM+M Agency 100. Known as the definitive guide to the world of medical marketing agencies, the Agency 100 includes some of the largest marketing agencies (ranked by revenue) and also highlights smaller firms that are growing and making a name for themselves.
— Jami Eidsvold, Founder & CEO
“We’ve never set out to be the largest agency, but rather the best at what we do in our niche of bringing smart, social solutions to the highly regulated space of MedTech,” said Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO for Smarty. “It’s an honor to be mentioned alongside so many talented firms doing meaningful work in the healthcare industry."
Smarty was founded in 2013 and will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary, marking a major milestone as the agency thrives with 26 percent year-over-year growth driven by its ability to impact the entire patient journey through the right social strategy executed well.
Smarty helps unlock the power of social for risk-averse brands by working closely with regulatory and legal on proper social monitoring and response infrastructure. And once that foundation is laid, it opens the door for more innovative programming reaching both consumers and providers. Full-funnel social campaigns drive leads while also capturing user-generated content for social proof that fuels word of mouth and trust in new products and services. And Smarty’s point of view on influencer relationships has changed the way our clients approach creator content and social distribution.
“The rules of social are constantly evolving, creating challenges and opportunities. Our experience brings insight, understanding, and the instinct to know what needs to be done and when,” said Stephanie Theodoropouls, General Manager for Smarty. “Our clients not only trust Smarty but rely on us to problem solve with the measurable end goal in mind.”
Smarty has a growing roster of clients across aesthetics, audiology, bariatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, orthodontics/endodontics, prosthetics, and podiatry. Smarty is especially proud of longstanding relationships and the satisfaction that comes with growing with its clients such as Align Technology, Invisalign® and iTero® brands; Treace Medical Concepts, the Lapiplasty® Procedure; Solta Medical, Thermage®, Clear+ Brilliant®, and Fraxel® brands; Sondendo, GentleWave® Procedure; and the DermTech Melanoma Test.
Each year MM+M chooses a theme for its Agency 100 list. This year’s rock and roll theme included each agency representing with a custom-designed concert tee to celebrate the theme. Check out the article on Smarty here: https://www.mmm-online.com/agency-100/ones-to-watch-smarty-social-media/
