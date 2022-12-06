Smarty Social Media Named an Inc. Power Partner Award Recipient
Award showcases partners that support startups across key business functions and empower growth
We are especially proud of this award because our clients had a direct role in rating the value of our services and impact on their business.”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarty Social Media has been named an inaugural Power Partner Award recipient by Inc. Business Media. The award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.
— Jami Eidsvold, Founder & CEO
The Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business. Smarty Social’s expertise lies in creating powerful campaigns that use social media marketing to connect Medtech solutions to their customers within the confines of the highly regulated healthcare industry.
All companies honored received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
“We are especially proud of this award because our clients had a direct role in rating the value of our services and impact on their business,” said Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO of Smarty. “It’s not unusual for us to be the first agency a startup hires at the point of commercialization when they need quick insights and proof of concept to drive market demand via social media. It’s a big responsibility that requires trust and has led to tremendous growth and longstanding partnerships with our clients.”
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
Smarty is passionate about connecting Medtech solutions with the people who need them. The team has decades of healthcare experience and was among the first to unlock social for healthcare brands. As experts in all areas of social, Smarty creates programs that span the entire customer journey from awareness and consideration to conversion and advocacy. Core services include social media strategy, paid media, advocacy and influencer marketing, content creation, Smarty Intel™ social listening and analytics, and social customer care. Key brands Smary works with include DermTech, Invisalign® clear aligners by Align Technology, Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ by Treace Medical Concepts, ReShape Lap-Band® and The GentleWave® System by Sonendo®.
The company also offers its proprietary social training program – Social Academy™, which helps businesses of all sizes along with their customers/distributors learn how to leverage the power of social media to market their products and services.
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022
About Smarty Social
Smarty Social Media is a social media marketing agency based in Southern California with expertise in medical device, biotech, health/wellness, and cosmetic/aesthetics. Simply put, Smarty makes social work for Medtech clients in regulated healthcare spaces. Services include social media strategy, paid media, advocacy and influencer marketing, content creation, Smarty Intel™ social listening and analytics, and social customer care, along with Smarty’s proprietary Social Academy™ training program. Smarty brings innovation, fresh ideas and bold thinking to every project with social solutions that make a measurable impact. Learn more at www.smartysm.com and follow on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Inc. Business Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Stephanie Goddard
Smarty Social Media
STEPH@SMARTYSM.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other