VIRTUALTECH FRONTIER COMMITS TO USING HUAWEI CLOUD TO VENTURE INTO BILLION DOLLAR METAVERSE INDUSTRY

From left to right: Jun Cheong (Chief Metaverse Officer of VTF), Jason Low (CEO of VTF),Lim Chee Siong (VP of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia), Soh Meng Yung (Business Development Manager of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia)

Pictured: Soh Meng Yung (Business Development Manager of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia), Lim Chee Siong (VP of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia), Jason Low (CEO of VTF), Jun Cheong (Chief Metaverse Officer of VTF) in discussion on the partnership