VIRTUALTECH FRONTIER COMMITS TO USING HUAWEI CLOUD TO VENTURE INTO BILLION DOLLAR METAVERSE INDUSTRY
VIRTUALTECH FRONTIER COMMITS TO USING HUAWEI CLOUD TO VENTURE INTO BILLION DOLLAR METAVERSE INDUSTRY
From left to right: Jun Cheong (Chief Metaverse Officer of VTF), Jason Low (CEO of VTF),Lim Chee Siong (VP of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia), Soh Meng Yung (Business Development Manager of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia)
Pictured: Soh Meng Yung (Business Development Manager of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia), Lim Chee Siong (VP of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia), Jason Low (CEO of VTF), Jun Cheong (Chief Metaverse Officer of VTF) in discussion on the partnership
VTF, using Huawei Cloud, is expected to fuel transformation and drive the development of a vibrant and interconnected metaverse ecosystem.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is banking on Huawei Cloud to venture into the metaverse industry, a move that will enable more brands to enter virtual space effortlessly with the use of Malaysia’s first no-code metaverse-building platform, Mitoworld.
Huawei Cloud provides a stable, secure, efficient, and easy-to-use cloud storage service which ensures your important data and various media files are stored securely while at the same time making sure simultaneous updates on multiple devices and automatic data backups occur. This will ensure the success of the move into the metaverse as VTF traverses and explores the web3 landscape in the Asia Pacific region with the use of Huawei Cloud.
VTF has worked with numerous brands over the years and has been actively supporting metaverse and web3 initiatives. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, the team at VTF created Mitoworld half a year ago as a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that allows users to create a metaverse within minutes. Their recent projects include working with Hiredly for a virtual career fair in the metaverse, organising free workshops for virtual space education and more community-related events.
Vice President of Huawei Cloud in Malaysia, Mr Lim Chee Siong, said – “Dive into digital with Everything As-A-Service. Huawei Cloud delivers efficient, agile, and open cloud-native infrastructure through the distributed cloud to diverse platforms, implementing intelligent computing into the entire service process. This can contribute greatly to fuelling transformation and innovation in Web3.”
"The metaverse is still in its early stages of development, and it takes time for any transformative technology to reach its full capabilities.” said Jason Low, CEO of VTF. "With Huawei Cloud, we can further innovate and improve the metaverse going forward. Its potential to revolutionize communication, entertainment, and education should not be underestimated."
VTF, using Huawei Cloud, is expected to fuel transformation and meet the evolving needs of customers, driving the development of a vibrant and interconnected metaverse ecosystem.
- END -
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
Follow our socials:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/virtualtech-frontier/
https://www.facebook.com/virtualtechfrontier/
https://www.instagram.com/virtualtechfrontier/
About Huawei Cloud
Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.
Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.twitter.com/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei
For media enquiries, please contact
Gabriella Bong
gabriella.bong@virtualtechfrontier.com
+6016-8860611
Gabriella Bong
Virtualtech Frontier
gabriella.bong@virtualtechfrontier.com