OATI Offers FERC Order 881 Compliant Ambient Line Ratings Solution
OATI webLineR™ seamlessly and securely complies with FERC Order 881
OATI’s newest innovation not only benefits utilities in achieving FERC Order compliance, it facilitates the improved line capacity to distribute more power with the current infrastructure.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OATI, The Most Trusted Name in Energy™, announces webLineR™ to seamlessly and securely comply with FERC Order 881. Grid operators can use OATI webLineR™ to collect and store facility ambient line ratings, and then seamlessly display the public rating database using webSmartOASIS®. This creative solution eliminates the need for additional credential management systems.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
“Grid operators know the deadline to meet the new federal requirements is coming soon and transformative changes must be implemented to meet them,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “OATI webLineR™ sets the standard for streamlining this transition and offering customers an immediate, secure, value-added solution to achieve these new benchmarks.”
“OATI’s newest innovation not only benefits utilities in achieving FERC Order compliance, it facilitates the improved line capacity to distribute more power with the current infrastructure,” adds Dr. Mokhtari. “The result is more reliable, cost-effective energy distribution.”
FERC Order 881 requires transmission providers to improve both transmission line accuracy and transparency ratings by 2025. Providers must implement and use ambient-adjusted ratings that account for air temperature and other weather conditions as the basis for line ratings, and collect and store more comprehensive facility rating data.
OATI webLineR™ offers rich functionality designed by industry-renowned Subject Matter Experts. Coupled with OATI webSmartOASIS®, FERC compliance is easily accomplished. To learn more about webLineR™, email webLineR@oati.net.
You can learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions at oati.com, or email Innovation@oati.com.
-###-
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,200+ industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
+1 763-201-2000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn