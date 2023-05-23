OATI Empowers DRMS Solution Deployment for SDG&E
OATI’s webSmartEnergy® DRMS Platform fulfills energy company’s demand response needs
We are proud to strengthen our relationship with SDG&E as we provide expertise to better serve their customers, their CAISO requirements, and meet their sustainable and renewable energy goals”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is pleased to announce that it has successfully deployed its award-winning, innovative demand response management system (DRMS) Platform, webSmartEnergy® DRMS, at San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). One of three major investor-owned utilities in California, SDG&E serves about 3.7 million customers in Southern California. OATI’s DRMS is fully integrated to both SDG&E back-office systems as well as the CAISO market, and will support a portfolio of demand response use cases, automate many previously manual processes, and reduce IT complexity for the utility.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
“Deployed and integrated with SDG&E’s SAP Customer Information System, among other back-office systems, our solution provides a single platform to manage, forecast, schedule and dispatch events and calculate settlements and reports for flexible demand resources, as well as position SDG&E to add new DR and DER programs and assets in the future,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “The solution also includes a comprehensive portal for SDG&E customers and aggregators to enroll and participate in SDG&E Demand Response programs. These seamless, automated capabilities, in turn, reduce integration complexities, technical debt, and ongoing support responsibilities within SDG&E.”
OATI implemented its suite of products as a turnkey Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, hosted from the OATI Cloud, featuring the Energy Industry-dedicated and NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) compliant Data Centers. The deployed solution complements existing SDG&E planning, operational, and enterprise tools and systems, and provides capabilities to close functional and operational silos and gaps.
“We are proud to strengthen our relationship with SDG&E as we provide expertise to better serve their customers, their CAISO requirements, and meet their sustainable and renewable energy goals,” adds Dr. Mokhtari. “This configurable solution empowers SDG&E to optimally employ demand response and sustainable, distributed energy resources to provide economic and reliability benefits to its customers.”
In addition to OATI’s industry-leading webSmartEnergy® DERMS platform, OATI also offers state-of-the-art energy management innovations such as GridMind™, the industry’s premier microgrid controller; OATI AMIoT™, the low-cost, wireless, intelligent data network to facilitate green energy distributed resources; and OATI EVolution™, a full range of Smart EV charging management solutions to create a superior EV charging experience for EV drivers, among others. To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email sales@oati.net.
-###-
About San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E)
SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region’s infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,500 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
+1 763-201-2000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn