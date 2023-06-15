Calibrite Introduces Next Generation Colorimeter Devices for Next Generation Displays
These new devices move us into a new world of measurement capacity as we continue to bring the very best technology available to the video, photo, and design segments.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calibrite, LLC is proud to announce the introduction of a new era in display measurement technology. New Display Plus HL and Display Pro HL devices feature high luminance sensors designed for more accurate calibration and profiling of mini-LED, OLED, and super bright displays. New HL colorimeters from Calibrite are Powered by X-Rite with technology engineered to keep pace with rapidly advancing technology advances.
Brand new devices. Brand new software. We're setting the new standard.
Calibrite Display Plus HL
Emerging display technology requires measurement devices with a far greater range than ever before and Calibrite is on the cutting edge of this rapid transition. Calibrite Display Plus HL measures up to 10,000 nits, five times the measurement capacity of the current Display Plus device making it the preferred colorimeter for mini-LED, OLED, and super bright displays including Apple XDR technology. Display Plus H is the top-of-the-line solution for filmmakers, editors, medical applications, designers, photographers, and creatives who need to see deep into shadow areas when preparing video or still files for viewing on the latest display technology devices. Calibrite Display Plus HL is recommended for SDR and HDR applications. The Calibrite Display Plus HL is the ultimate tool for the most discerning professionals who require the greatest measurement capacity possible.
Calibrite Display Pro HL
New Calibrite Display Pro HL features a significant increase in luminance measurement capacity allowing accurate measurement of maximum luminance displays up to 3000 nits, double the capacity of the current Display Pro device. Calibrite Display Pro HL is the go-to solution for photographers using advanced photo editing displays, including many manufacturers who offer their own software and need a measurement device to create profiles for these photo editing displays.
Calibrite Display SL
Calibrite Display SL is an upgraded entry level device designed for SDR monitors at an entry level price. Using the same form factor as the HL devices allows for the large aperture lens, reliable fade resistant filters and removable diffusion screen both Calibrite and X-Rite users have depended on for more than a decade.
All three new devices: Display Plus HL, Display Pro HL and Display SL feature a USB-C connection compatible with current computer connections and come with USB-A type adapters for user convenience. All plastic and oversized packaging has been eliminated. These new devices are delivered in smaller, completely recyclable packaging because reducing waste is an important part of taking care of our planet. We've even included a handy storage / carry pouch for each device so you will have your Calibrite colorimeter with you wherever you carry your edit display. All three Calibrite colorimeters offer enhanced projector calibration as well using Calibrite PROFILER software that is included with all three devices.
Now, your display calibration tool contains the technology to accurately measure new, evolving, and emerging display panel technology.
Display technology is advancing at breakneck speed. Calibrite is ready with advanced colorimeter measurement devices designed to keep pace now and into the future.
Calibrite means calibration done right. New HL and SL devices shipping July 3, 2023. Preorder now!
For more details on this and future Calibrite product news, please contact Brenda Hipsher, VP Sales & Marketing at BrendaH@macgroupus.com.
Calibrite is dedicated to providing the very best color solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color critical creative workflow. For more information, visit Calibrite.com/US.
35 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved,
so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit MACgroupUS.com.
