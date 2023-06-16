THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES DECISION LENS A 2023 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

We have been extremely fortunate to have developed a hybrid work culture which has become the bedrock of our business. ” — Erin Federal, VP Human Resources - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies.

Erin Federle, Vice President of Human Resources at Decision Lens has been instrumental in maintaining a thriving culture in the complex post-pandemic working environment. “We have been extremely fortunate to have developed a hybrid work culture which has become the bedrock of our business. Beyond that, our solution for organizations facing their most difficult planning challenges means that our employees get to engage with interesting, diverse, meaningful, and ultimately personally gratifying experiences across all aspects of our business. We are a mission-driven organization dedicated to improving planning in the public sector and providing our employees with “peak experiences” in their careers while also ensuring work-life balance.”

It shows. Decision Lens employees have driven the company to reach new heights, resulting in unprecedented annual bookings growth and continued profitability in 2022 while maintaining strong momentum year-to-date. The company’s mission to transform how government prioritizes, plans, and funds has seen the software adopted by new departments in the Navy, Air Force, Army, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Federal Civilian agencies, and state departments of transportation agencies this year.

According to CEO John Saaty, “Our people are motivated by our mission – to revolutionize the decision making required for great achievement. This extends beyond the public sector as evidenced by our recent partnership with the Carnegie Hero Fund which is relying on our software to identify and reward the heroes of today and tomorrow. On the other side of the spectrum our investment in working with military comptrollers, planners, and financial analysts saw Decision Lens recognized by the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) as the Corporate Member of the Year at its annual PDI in June.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.