Lake of the Ozarks’ Iconic Alhonna Resort & Marina Provides Perfect Summer Getaway
Inspiration for Popular Ozark Series Is Newly Renovated for Busy Travel Season
There's truly something for everyone at Alhonna, from exploring the lake, taking in picturesque scenery, enjoying boating and fishing, chilling poolside or listening to music at the Blue Cat Lounge”LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alhonna Resort, the iconic Lake of the Ozarks property, is starting the summer with a refreshed look and newly renovated accommodations and amenities.
— Aaron McArdle, Owner of Alhonna Resort & Marina
A popular destination for seven decades, Alhonna was purchased last year by the McArdle family, who have been lovingly upgrading the resort while keeping its charming, welcoming feel and appreciation of its storied past.
The iconic resort, recently named “Best of the Lake” for 2023, was the inspiration for the Blue Cat Lodge featured in the popular Netflix series, Ozark. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working there in the 1980s.
“So many families have made special memories here over the years,” said owner Aaron McArdle. “While we are investing in refurbishing our property, Alhonna’s unique, nostalgic ambiance will still be familiar to our returning guests,” he said.
In addition to the rooms and cabins, other upgrades that will be unveiled include improvements to the landscaping, gift shop and pool area as well as the resort’s large marina and dock. Changes are underway but the much-anticipated events from previous years will continue, including Sunday brunch and popular fishing tournaments.
Lake lovers can get special deals for summer at Alhonna including an 18 percent discount on 7 night stays and a 12 percent discount on 5 night stays, running now through August 27, 2023.
“There's truly something for everyone at Alhonna, whether it’s exploring the lake area, taking in picturesque scenery, enjoying boating and fishing or just chilling poolside or by the fire or listening to music at the Blue Cat Lounge,” said McCardle. “We’re looking to welcome new families and old friends for our busy summer season and are excited to share our latest renovations.”
The Alhonna Resort & Marina is perfectly located at the 8 mm by water and off Horseshoe Bend Parkway by car. The property has 60 rooms including a motel, studio, condo style units and cabins for rent along with amenities such as two heated swimming pools, a toddler pool, a hot tub, and a sandy beach area. There is a full-service gas dock, plenty of slips, an enclosed fishing dock and boat rentals available on property.
To book your next trip to this unique lakeside destination visit www.thealhonnaresort.com.
