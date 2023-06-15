LIVE World of Work Summit: Social justice for all

Taking place during the International Labour Conference, the Summit is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated, and coherent action in support of social justice. Following addresses by Heads of State and Government, a panel will discuss jobs and social protection for just transitions.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.