Viscosity Returns to Kscope23 With Game-Changing Insights in Database Engineering & Development
Introducing Viscosity.ai That Transforms Financial and Operational Processes Through AI-Powered InnovationPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, is pleased to announce its participation in ODTUG (Oracle Developer and Technology User Group) Kscope23, one of the largest educational conferences for Oracle professionals. The conference will be held in Aurora, Colorado, from June 25-29, 2023.
Viscosity is excited to unveil its revolutionary artificial intelligence driven solution, Viscosity.ai. This groundbreaking solution has the potential to transform the management of financial and operational processes. Viscosity.ai empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and make effective data-driven decisions through its AI-driven capabilities and seamless integration. Its versatility and adaptability make it suitable for organizations across various industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.
During the Kscope23 conference, attendees will have a unique opportunity to witness a firsthand demo of how Viscosity.ai revolutionizes document ingestion, intelligent interpretation, and API orchestration with robotic process automation (RPA). Viscosity will showcase its expertise in a dedicated booth focused on Oracle APEX and Emerging Tech.
Viscosity's team of thought leaders will be delivering insightful sessions at the upcoming Kscope23 conference. Sean Scott, an Oracle ACE Director and Managing Principal Consultant, will address the audience in two sessions. The first session will demystify misconceptions about containers, highlighting their unmatched benefits, such as speed, portability, and reliability. The second session will tackle the challenges that traditional databases present to application development, offering valuable knowledge for Oracle database administrators, developers, and technology enthusiasts looking to optimize their development processes.
Rich Niemiec, the Chief Innovation Officer at Viscosity and an Oracle ACE Director, will focus on "The Future of AI & Machine Learning (ML) in Oracle Products." Drawing on his extensive experience as a speaker, Niemiec will shed light on the current Cloud acceleration driven by the Big Data Revolution and the Internet of Things (IoT), which is expected to further drive the adoption of Cloud technologies.
Diego Fion, a Senior Implementation Consultant at Viscosity, will make his debut at Kscope23, leading two engaging DIY sessions for Oracle professionals. The first workshop, "DIY – Build Your Own Report Workshop in APEX," will provide comprehensive insights into developing applications that facilitate data extraction, storage, and manipulation. The second session will unveil the secrets of implementing a personalized Google Chrome Plugin to revolutionize ERP Cloud workflows, with a focus on embedding PDFs/images, utilizing JavaScript functions, and integrating external APIs into ERP screens. These sessions promise to equip technology enthusiasts with valuable skills and knowledge in data analysis and ERP optimization.
For more information about the presentations and speakers, please visit the event’s page: https://events.viscosityna.com/kscope23
ODTUG Kscope stands out as the premier educational conference tailored for Oracle technology users, attracting top Oracle experts from around the world. Immerse yourself in a vibrant and unparalleled learning environment where you can engage in over 250 cutting-edge technical sessions, hands-on training opportunities, immersive all-day symposiums, and valuable networking moments with Oracle experts.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
