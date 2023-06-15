Mindbowser Welcomes Sheetal, a Trailblazing HR Professional Driving Organizational Success
A Visionary HR Leader Transforming Organizations and Empowering PeoplePUNE, INDIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindbowser, a leading digital transformation and product engineering company, proudly announces the appointment of Sheetal Chhugani as Chief Human Resource Officer. With an unparalleled 20-year track record in Human Resources, Sheetal brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will elevate our HR strategies to new heights.
Throughout her illustrious career, Sheetal has proven herself as a true luminary, navigating the ever-evolving HR landscape with fineness. Her ability to adapt to changing circumstances, technologies, and organizational needs has been instrumental in her success.
Sheetal’s extensive knowledge spans various HR disciplines, including Talent Acquisition, Talent Engagement and Development, HR Business Partnering, HR Strategy, Compensation and Benefits, and HR operations. This extensive expertise equips her with a holistic perspective of HR's multifaceted nature, enabling her to develop innovative strategies that drive organizational growth.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be a part of the Mindbowser team. Together, we have the opportunity to build something extraordinary- a workplace that is not only successful but also compassionate, inclusive, and empowering. I firmly believe that the success of any organization lies in the hands of its people, it is through their passion, dedication, and collaborative spirit we can achieve remarkable results. I am excited to work alongside the exceptional team at Mindbowser and elevate our HR practices” said Sheetal Chhugani, CHRO, Mindbowser
In recognition of her exemplary talent management abilities and exceptional leadership, Sheetal was honored by ASSOCHAM with the Best Talent Management Award under the category of Young HR Leader. As a testament to her remarkable achievements and contributions to HR, Sheetal was recently awarded the Iconic Women Leadership Award for Excellence and Leadership in HR in 2023.
"We believe Sheetal's experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving our HR transformation and aligning our values of Leadership, Excellence, Agility, and Passion (LEAP). Together, we will soar to new heights and accomplish our Mindbowser Mileage (M2) program goals," stated Ayush Jain, CEO of Mindbowser.
Under Sheetal's leadership, Mindbowser is poised to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being. With her extensive expertise and remarkable track record, she is set to lead Mindbowser toward unparalleled success in the digital transformation landscape.
About Mindbowser:
Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11+ years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.
Know more about Mindbowser visit www.mindbowser.com
