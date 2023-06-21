Seven AV Products Certified for Phishing Protection in AV-Comparatives' 2023 Test
Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has published anti-phishing reports about products certified in the 2023 test.
Phishing protection is crucial for safeguarding digital assets. Stay vigilant and secure.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released details of its 2023 anti-phishing certification tests. Phishing is a means of stealing confidential user login data, giving attackers access to the victim’s accounts. The technique involves creating unauthentic copies of, for example, online banking portals and enticing users into registering via spoof email messages that purport to be from the respective institution.
Many antivirus and internet security products today protect against phishing. If a user accidentally clicks a link to a phishing website, the page should be blocked, and the user should receive an alert.
Twelve vendors submitted their products to AV-Comparatives, which evaluated them against more than 250 phishing URLs. To be certified, a product had to detect and block at least 85% of these. A false-positive test was also carried out to ensure that the security programs do not protect at the expense of false alarms. Products had to demonstrate that they do not block any legitimate sites, such as Internet banking websites.
Of the twelve vendors’ products tested this year, seven products were certified. These are, in alphabetical order: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, Fortinet FortiClient and Kaspersky Plus.
It is worth noting that anti-phishing protection is crucial for all operating systems and IoT devices. Cybercriminals can use phishing attacks to steal personal and financial information, install malware, and cause other damage. By using effective anti-phishing protection, users can reduce their risk of falling victim to these attacks.
AV-Comparatives continues to conduct tests to evaluate the effectiveness of anti-phishing protection and other cybersecurity solutions. Users can use these test results to decide which products to use to protect themselves from cyber threats.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the 2023 Anti-Phishing Certification Test report can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
