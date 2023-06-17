Real Dog Box is Celebrating Eight Years of Unmatched Prices and 100 Unique Box Combinations
RDB is increasing it's unbeaten price match challenge cash prize to $1000 for Box 100.
Unlike most subscription box services that curate products from various sources, we take pride in making all our own treats and chews right here in San Diego.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry where quality often comes at a high price, one company has consistently proven that exceptional value and uncompromising quality can go hand in hand. For eight years, Real Dog has been challenging pet owners with a unique proposition: find a comparable lineup of treats and chews at a lower price, and win a $500 cash prize. To date, no one has managed to win the prize.
What sets Real Dog apart? Real Dog is not just a subscription box service. They are creators, innovators, and most importantly, dog lovers invested in health and longevity. "Unlike most subscription box services that curate products from various sources, we take pride in making all our own treats and chews right here in San Diego," said Ruby Balaram, Founder of Real Dog Box. By eliminating middlemen, Real Dog controls the quality from its kitchen directly to your doorstep. This unique business model has been the secret to their unbeaten record in the price match challenge.
This month, they are also celebrating another milestone - the delivery of the 100th Real Dog Box combination. This achievement is a testament to their commitment to innovation and variety, ensuring that their customers and their dogs are always excited to see what's in their next box.
But their commitment to dogs goes beyond just treats and chews. Real Dog believes in a comprehensive approach to dog wellness. That's why they offer nutrition consultations, as well as workshops and canine nutrition courses through their sister company, the Feed Real Institute (FRI). These auxiliary services are designed to help dog parents provide the best care for their dogs, from understanding their nutritional needs to learning new ways to keep them healthy and happy.
Real Dog Box's unbeaten price match challenge, commitment to making their own treats and chews, and delivery of 100 unique box combinations all demonstrate their dedication to providing the best value and quality for their members. For Real Dog's 100th box, they're increasing the cash prize to $1000 for anyone that can find the six products in the box 100 line-up elsewhere under $40. Box 100's line-up includes elk shoulder, pork kidney, wild Alaskan salmon, chicken feet, lamb trachea and fur-on cow ears. "We invite all dog owners to take our price match challenge! Can't beat the price? Give us a shot and experience the difference in feeding real food at an affordable price for yourself," says Ruby Balaram.
Follow @realdogbox on social media for more details on the challenge. For more information on their products and services, please visit their website or text the member service team.
About Real Dog Box
We make and deliver a monthly box of freshly air-dried dog treats & chews, and whole food toppers to prevent food-related illnesses. Our food complements any diet and any budget. We supplement our food with digital tools to support dog owners on their wellness journey, and teach them why and how to #feedreal food. Includes free shipping to US and Canada with the Real Dog Wellness Membership.
