Vegan SoulFest Picks Up Steam With Plans to FlipIt On Food Norms

This summer, the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest plans to FlipIt on food norms at the two-day vegan food and music festival in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Better Food Foundation presents the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest with plans to FlipIt on food norms. Vegan SoulFest is a two-day vegan food and music festival that celebrates veganism and culture. The festival will take place on August 19-20 on the Baltimore Peninsula at West Covington Park in Maryland. FlipIt will have activations featuring people who are flipping food norms in their communities.

WHEN:
Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12-8PM
Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 12-7PM

WHERE:
Baltimore Peninsula (West Covington Park/South Point)
101 W. Cromwell St. Baltimore, MD 21230

Vegan SoulFest is set up to be one of the most anticipated events this summer in the state of Maryland with over 9,000 tickets sold. This festival provides high-energy experiences for people to establish a diverse community that promotes a healthier, compassionate, and sustainable lifestyle. Nicolo Massa of Plant Pusher, the festival's advertising and media sponsor simply states, "You're gonna love it!"

Festival creators, Brenda Sanders of Afro-Vegan Society and Naijha Wright-Brown of Black Veg Society and The Land of Kush, created Vegan SoulFest in response to the lack of representation of black vegans in the mainstream vegan movement. The festival seeks to create a space for black vegans to celebrate their culture and educate others about veganism while featuring plant-based cooking demonstrations, expert talks, a wellness village, children's activities, DJ entertainment, and live music performances.

In addition to vegan food vendors from local establishments such as the multi-award-winning Land of Kush, with plans to host the VIP lounge experience this year, the cultural vegan and music festival will feature American R&B singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer, Dwele, from Detroit, Michigan and other local and national recording artists.

Other sponsors and partners include Black Veg Society, Afro-Vegan Society, The Land of Kush, CLLCTIVLY, Plant Pusher, Mercy for Animals, A Well-Fed World, VegFund, Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine, Dr. Bronner's, Stray Dog Institute, the City of Baltimore, the Office of the Mayor, Visit Baltimore, and Visit Maryland.

CLLCTIVLY partnered with Vegan Soulfest in 2022 to launch its annual 3-day festival, We Give Black Fest which helped to raise more than $233,000 for local Black-led organizations. It has since grown into its own event that will take place August 4th – 6th this year. CLLCTIVLY is a place-based social change organization centering Black genius, narrative power, social networks, and resource mobilization to ensure Black communities have what they need to thrive. We Give Black Fest is dedicated to spreading Black joy, amplifying Black-led social change, and celebrating culture and social impact. Visit www.wegiveblack.com to get involved.

Discounts on hotel accommodations are being offered for a limited time through partnerships with Lord Baltimore, The Royal Sonesta, Days Inn, Renaissance Baltimore, and Tru by Hilton. More information can be found on the website at www.vegansoulfest.com. The organizers are seeking financial and product sponsors who share in the vision and mission of Vegan SoulFest.

Vegan SoulFest Commercial (Oct 2022)

About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

Black Veg Society

