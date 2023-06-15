Foghorn Tutors, Ethan Putterman, Helps Students Win College Admittance
Ethan Andrew Putterman Expands Suite of Professional Tutoring Options with New Company, Foghorn Tutors, Based in Florida
Winning admission to the top universities is a lottery to be navigated. Grades must be supplemented with experienced guidance by seasoned hands in the field to achieve maximal success.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acceptance to university is an essential step in one's academic and professional journey; however, due to limited resources, many students have difficulty navigating the application process to achieve success. Ethan Putterman, an experienced education consultant, recently sat down with a popular online publication to shed light on his daily schedule and how he is helping students access some of the nation's top universities. When asked to define his role at Foghorn Tutors, the recent rename of SkyLake and Aventura Tutors, he discusses some challenges high school students face when applying to universities and colleges.
"Too many undergraduates tend to fail out during their freshman year for a few reasons relating to their inexperience, so I provide advice to help them work through that. I also offer admissions advice for recent graduates and their families. I look at their transcripts and background as well as their admissions essays and personal statements, then point them in the direction they should go to improve and help them get into a top ten university. There is also a small team of tutors that I oversee and they tutor students who are preparing for the ETS core standardized examinations."
Having spent years consulting undergraduates throughout the world, Ethan Andrew Putterman found that many of them are unprepared for the rigors of the post-secondary college shift. "I spent thousands of hours consulting students and I found that a lot of them are ill prepared when they apply to college. Worse yet, a number of guidance counsellors are former high school administrators and virtually all of the educational consultants in the field come from disparate backgrounds. It's very rare that you'll find a retired professor emeritus or former tenured professor sharing gems of real knowledge."
Ethan Putterman’s strategy is to provide an accurate representation of university life while highlighting the academic expectations. He states that he enjoys working with high school juniors and seniors who are just starting to think about their future as he can provide invaluable insight early on in the process. And he guides his team at Foghorn Tutors to follow a set regimen to ensure not just a winning admission strategy by applicants, but long-term academic success. When asked, "What is greatest piece of advice that you have never forgotten?" Putterman states,
"Always do your best. This is the long and the short of it. Too many students want things quickly and believe that great things can happen with minimal effort. Life is a process of trial and error and we learn more from out struggles, and the journey itself, than we do from racing to arrive at the next finish line. This is truly the best piece of advice: be patient and work hard because success, especially in college, is an endurance race, rather than a sprint."
As someone truly passionate about his career, Ethan Andrew Putterman remains a reliable source of information for high school students looking to pursue higher education at the college and university level.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman is an technological consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. The author of a well-reviewed book, he is expanding his entrepreneurial practice to Los Angeles in 2023.
Ethan Putterman on Tutoring