Fourier Intelligence Partners with Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City to Bring First TROOM to Southeast Asia
We are proud to be the first in Southeast Asia to partner with Fourier Intelligence to offer this immersive system at our newly opened Children Development Centre at Tower D.”SUBANG JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA , June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence, a global technology company specialising in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence, has recently installed Southeast Asia’s first-ever “TRoom” at Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City. Located within Sunway Medical Centre’s Tower D, this new addition will allow further diversification of its healthcare service with its already state-of-the-art facilities.
— Dr Seow Vei Ken, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Medical Centre
The TRoom is a special environment designed to help patients with different needs. It utilises technology and physical devices to stimulate the senses and measure body movements and can be used in different ways, such as medical treatment, assessing physical performance, or helping with learning.
Through its advanced systems, it can be programmed to understand voice and facial recognition. In addition, it also uses virtual reality to create an immersive and realistic experience. Through these, it creates a calming environment that reduces stress and anxiety. Therapy sessions in the TRoom aim to keep patients engaged and stimulated, which can lead to better results in their recovery or progress.
“The collaboration between Fourier Intelligence and Sunway Medical Centre marks a momentous achievement in our pursuit of excellence in rehabilitation technology. The introduction of the TRoom, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation. With the esteemed support of Sunway Medical Centre, we are poised to revolutionise patient care by integrating cutting-edge solutions. Our dedicated research and development efforts enable us to provide new and advanced technologies, empowering patient recovery and enabling physicians to deliver enhanced treatments that positively impact patient recovery. This partnership signifies a major stride forward in our shared vision of transforming the field of rehabilitation," said Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence.
“As the largest private quaternary hospital in the country, Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City, our multi-disciplinary team is always exploring new and innovative ways to serve our patients and improve their experience. With 22 paediatric sub-specialities, which includes children development services, our hospital continues to expand and now includes the TRoom and the sensory playroom which are among our latest initiatives to help our young patients with learning delays. We are proud to be the first in Southeast Asia to partner with Fourier Intelligence to offer this immersive system at our newly opened Children Development Centre at Tower D,” said Dr Seow Vei Ken, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City.
With a global presence and over 2,000 installations worldwide, the company is committed to empowering clinicians and patients by providing cutting-edge technology for better outcomes and quality of life. Fourier Intelligence actively participates in industry events and conferences to facilitate advancements in the rehabilitation industry, such as the upcoming RehabWeek 2023, which will be held in Asia for the first time. This furthers their commitment to driving innovation and progress in the rehabilitation industry.
