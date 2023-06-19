Cayman Sparks Excitement With Limited Time Corona Retail Pricing
Popular super-premium Corona get tube treatment for a special pricing program.GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayman Cigar Company treats retail consumers to the Corona Special Pricing Program. The program introduces specially priced tubed versions of Cayman Cigar’s popular 5.25” x 44 Corona size available throughout the company’s core lines.
The limited time program offers consumers a unique opportunity to explore Cayman Cigar’s top-shelf Corona cigars at prices below SRP. In addition, custom aluminum tubes provide added protection and convenience, while the handsome presentation makes the cigars ideal as Father’s Day gifts.
Corona Special Pricing Program details:
- Custom aluminum tubes.
- Limited-time retail pricing of $11 per Corona while supplies last.
- Available in bundles of 5 cigars per blend.
- Pricing is available only at Cayman Cigar Company online and at select USA-based retailers.
- Free Shipping within the USA.
Each Corona offering from the Sovereign No. 1, Sovereign No. 2, Sovereign No. 3, and The Monarch lines feature Caribbean-grown long-leaf premium tobacco sourced only from small farms. Consumers can visit the company’s website for more information about the blends and select retailers participating in the Corona Special Price Program.
The program allows consumers to help support Cayman Cigar Company’s continuing mission to handcraft the world’s finest cigars and donate all proceeds to charitable partners. For more information about the Corona Special Price Program, please contact us at scott@caymancigars.com.
About Cayman Cigar Company
Cayman Cigar Company was created to make world-class cigars and donate 100% of all profits to charity, the only premium cigar company to do so. Our Torcedoras Barbara and Maria roll each cigar by hand at our small storefront in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Our Tampa, Florida humidor ships our cigars anywhere in the USA.
