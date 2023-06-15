Cayman Spreads the Love with Corona Wholesale Program
Brand-wide Introductory Pricing and Packaging for USA RetailersGRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayman Cigar Company offers “The Cayman Cigar Corona Experience” to USA retailers only. The program features special introductory pricing and packaging for the company’s full portfolio of 5.25” x 44 Corona cigars.
Premium whole-leaf tobaccos sourced from small farms throughout the Caribbean are used to create Cayman Cigars blends, including Sovereign No. 1, Sovereign No. 2, Sovereign No. 3, and The Monarch.
The Cayman Cigar Corona Experience package includes:
- A package of 20 cigars total, featuring 5 individually aluminum-tubed Corona cigars from each of 4 cigar blends
- Custom-designed display base
- Custom cigar descriptions
- Introductory Pricing
The special offer is only available to retailers in the USA. Reorders of the tubed Coronas are shipped in bulk with a minimum order of 5 per cigar blend. Program and introductory pricing will be available only while supplies last.
The program continues Cayman Cigar Company’s mission to create world-class cigars and donate all proceeds to charity. In addition, it allows retailers to join in the cause while enhancing inventory and sales with exquisite, top-shelf cigars. Contact Cayman Cigar Company to order or learn more about the program.
The program is scheduled for official launch on June 9th, 2023. For more information about the program, to become a retail partner or for pre-launch orders, please contact us at scott@caymancigars.com.
About Cayman Cigar Company
Cayman Cigar Company was created to make world class cigars and donate 100% of all profits to charity, the only premium cigar company to do so. Our Torcedoras Barbara and Maria roll each cigar by hand at our small storefront in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Our Tampa, Florida humidor ships our cigars anywhere in the USA.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Contact: Scott Haugh
Address: 187 Bodden Town Road, Bodden Town, Cayman Islands
Website: https://www.caymancigars.com/
Scott Haugh
Cayman Cigars
+1 345-946-2447
scott@caymancigars.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram