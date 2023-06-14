Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,152 in the last 365 days.

SOPREMA Launches Its New Website: An Optimized Experience For Construction Industry Professionals

SOPREMA, a leader in the manufacturing of waterproofing, insulation, vegetative and soundproofing products for the roofing, building envelope and civil engineering sectors, is proud to announce the launch of its new website designed to provide a user-friendly experience better suited to the needs of industry professionals.

Completely redesigned and reshaped to reflect the company’s image, the soprema.ca site offers several new features as well as an adaptive design regardless of the device used. The goal of this redesign was to facilitate the search for information, whether for content related to products, systems, or technical documentation. To do so, SOPREMA invested in state-of-the-art tools. These include a powerful and ultrafast search engine as well as a mega menu that will allow the user to find the information they are seeking more easily.

“We are proud to launch our new website, which offers an improved user experience and advanced features for construction industry professionals. We were determined to match the quality of our products by offering optimized navigation, quality content, and powerful tools to meet the needs of our customers. We are confident that it will become a valuable resource for anyone looking for the best sealing and insulation solutions.”
Geneviève Goupil, Digital Marketing & Web Strategy Manager at SOPREMA

The innovative system selector allows users to build with confidence by helping them select the perfect system for their needs in just a few steps. The technical documentation centre, featuring its own search engine, also makes it possible to quickly find the most up-to-date source of technical documentation. Finally, the help centre consolidates frequently asked questions, thus offering prompt support in a single place.

The learning centre has also been revamped to provide comprehensive building science training, allowing industry professionals to stay informed about the latest trends and innovations.

SOPREMA is an international manufacturer specializing in the production of innovative products for waterproofing, insulation, soundproofing and vegetated solutions for the roofing, building envelope and civil engineering sectors. Founded in 1908 in Strasbourg, France, SOPREMA now operates in over 90 countries. For more than 100 years, SOPREMA has put its expertise and its sense of innovation at the service of builders. Every year, thousands of construction professionals from across United States, Canada and around the world choose SOPREMA for its complete product offering, its concern for quality, and above all, for its convivial service.

Visit SOPREMA in the Greenroofs.com Directory

You just read:

SOPREMA Launches Its New Website: An Optimized Experience For Construction Industry Professionals

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more