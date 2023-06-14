Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of 12TH Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the 700 Block of 12th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 48-year-old Ronald Roberson, of a no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

###