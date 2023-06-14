DOJ Complaint Filed Against California Bar for Denying Accommodations

(Subscription required) Four disabled law school graduates filed a joint complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice against the State Bar of California for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide accommodations for the California bar exam—and that agency has already begun reviewing its policies. The four complainants—listed as Clarena Arbelaez, JR, Rosa Rico and RC—allege that the California bar engaged in “systemic disability-based discrimination and failure to accommodate test takers with disabilities, in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and 42 U.S.C. § 12189,” according to the complaint.