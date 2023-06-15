GETHAIRMD™ AND DR. SUZANNE YEE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
GetHairMD’s full suite of clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option”LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center, led by triple Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Suzanne Yee, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its wide array of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic offerings.
With this partnership, Dr. Yee joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Yee will also serve on the GetHairMD™ clinical advisory board as it continues its nationwide expansion.
GetHairMD™ offers multifaceted, personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home light-based therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Additionally, GetHairMD ™ offers a specialized pretreatment oral swab genetic test that allows practitioners to personalize hair loss treatments for patients and banking hair follicles for future regenerative treatments for hair and other applications. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion to treat hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“Dr. Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center has been successfully treating patients’ surgical and non-surgical aesthetic needs for years and recently decided that this partnership will significantly enhance the services we offer our patients,” said Dr. Yee. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their needs.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Yee to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to patients in Little Rock and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD, “Hair loss affects over 45% of the adult population in both men and women. Dr. Yee and his fantastic team are now offering these breakthrough, proven hair loss solutions to their patients to solve what has become a growing issue for people of all ages.”
Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center is conveniently located at 12600 Cantrell Rd. Suite 100 Little Rock, AR 72223.
About Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center:
Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center is led by triple Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Yee and is recognized as one of the top plastic surgeons in Arkansas. Dr. Yee founded the practice on the principles of artistry and innovation.
Along with her experienced team, Dr. Yee performs treatments ranging from advanced laser therapy and injectables such as BOTOX® to comprehensive mommy makeovers. When designing treatments, Dr. Yee uses her keen sense of aesthetic balance and harmony to enhance each individual's unique beauty. At Dr. Yee’s onsite, private surgical center, they are equipped to perform each stage of any plastic surgery or non-invasive treatment to the highest standards.
For more information about Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center, please visit our website at www.drsuzanneyee.com or call 501.222.8758. Also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see the latest advancements in the field of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home light-based therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Additionally, GetHairMD™ offers a specialized pretreatment oral swab genetic test that allows practitioners to personalize hair loss treatments for patients and banking hair follicles for future regenerative treatments with hair and other applications. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion to treat hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
