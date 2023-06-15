Add Style and Flair to the Porch with a DIY House Number Planter

A house number planter is a great way to beautify your front porch this season.

Learn how to build one with new Exmark Done-In-A-Weekend Series video

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to work on projects that increase the curb appeal of the home. A house number planter can do just that, while also making it easier for friends, family, and delivery drivers to find the address.

It’s relatively easy to build a house number planter. In fact, a new episode of Exmark’s Done In a Weekend Projects video series details the process of building a beautiful house number planter, and the project can be completed with simple tools in less than a weekend’s time. A detailed build plan is available for free download on the Exmark Backyard Life site.

The first step is sourcing the materials for the house number planter, including a 6-foot long 1x10-inch cedar board, 2-inch trim head screws, wood stain, wood sealer, and cast-iron numbers according to your street address.

Use proper hearing and eye protection during the entire build process. With a miter saw, cut the cedar board into the front, back, side, and bottom panels, according to the cut list in the build plan.

Next, assemble the panels starting with the front panel and side panels, pre-drilling holes for the two-inch wood screws to secure the pieces together. The bottom panel is installed next, and finally, the back panel.

Once the planter box has been assembled, apply stain and water sealer to the entire planter. Then attach the cast-iron house numbers onto the back panel with screws, being mindful of the numbers’ centering and spacing.

All that’s left is to put a small potted plant into the planter and set it next to the front door. Neighbors will be impressed with the handiwork!

Download a full build plan for this project and view this and each Exmark Done-In-A-Weekend Series videos on the Exmark Backyard Life site. Also, view additional Exmark Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts, as well as backyard living content from a wide range of backyard experts.

– 30 –

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Exmark Done in a Weekend Projects – Address Planter Box