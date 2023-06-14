Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,186 in the last 365 days.

Media release/ motorcycle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B3002877                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                                

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 6/14/23 1528 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Sunderland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 26

WEATHER:         raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Repko

AGE: 25

Helmet yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rensselaer NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor road rash

HOSPITAL: none

 

VEHICLE #2 none

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 6/14/23 at approximately 1528 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash located on US RT 7, mile marker 26 within the Town of Sunderland.  It was determined through operator statements and road evidence that OP#1 was traveling southbound on US RT 7 when he hydroplaned on standing water on the roadway.  Op#1 lost control of V#1 and slide across the northbound lane and off onto the shoulder.  OP#1 was wearing his helmet and protective clothing.  Arlington Rescue and Fire responded to the scene.

You just read:

Media release/ motorcycle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more