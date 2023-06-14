Media release/ motorcycle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3002877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/14/23 1528 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Sunderland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 26

WEATHER: raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Repko

AGE: 25

Helmet yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rensselaer NY

VEHICLE YEAR:2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor road rash

HOSPITAL: none

VEHICLE #2 none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/14/23 at approximately 1528 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash located on US RT 7, mile marker 26 within the Town of Sunderland. It was determined through operator statements and road evidence that OP#1 was traveling southbound on US RT 7 when he hydroplaned on standing water on the roadway. Op#1 lost control of V#1 and slide across the northbound lane and off onto the shoulder. OP#1 was wearing his helmet and protective clothing. Arlington Rescue and Fire responded to the scene.