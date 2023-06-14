Media release/ motorcycle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3002877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6/14/23 1528 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Sunderland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 26
WEATHER: raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Repko
AGE: 25
Helmet yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rensselaer NY
VEHICLE YEAR:2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor road rash
HOSPITAL: none
VEHICLE #2 none
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/14/23 at approximately 1528 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash located on US RT 7, mile marker 26 within the Town of Sunderland. It was determined through operator statements and road evidence that OP#1 was traveling southbound on US RT 7 when he hydroplaned on standing water on the roadway. Op#1 lost control of V#1 and slide across the northbound lane and off onto the shoulder. OP#1 was wearing his helmet and protective clothing. Arlington Rescue and Fire responded to the scene.