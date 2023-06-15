"Boundaryless Success" Author, Brett Oubre's Father's Day Message
Brett Oubre, CEO, speaker, and author, recognizes the everyday heroes this Father's Day.
I am a father first. Tell your children what they need to hear; that's the true test of love. ”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Father's Day will be recognized this Sunday, June 18, Brett Oubre, CEO of the seven top-performing auto dealerships in the Southeast United States, wants to recognize the fathers, the teachers, the mentors, and the guardians who exhibit the way forward for everyday people and the next generations' future tomorrows.
— Brett Oubre
Endorsed by John Maxwell, a well-known leadership expert, Brett Oubre is a speaker, mentor, and author of a new book, "12- Steps for Boundaryless Success," launching this Fall 2023 from Tampa, Florida. Most recently featured on The Power Hour Nationally Syndicated Radio, TNT Radio's "State of the Nation," and Common Sense America podcast, Brett Oubre is a self-taught leader instilling, exhibiting, and advocating for the way forward.
Surviving a private plane crash, brain tumor, and paralysis brings his story of hope, found in his new book, on the principles of faith and true patriotism with his "Made in America" brand from humble beginnings to being fully equipped and leaving a footprint of impact on this world. He has overcome the odds and remembers a much simpler time in our nation, from mowing the grass as a kid to being raised as a Pastor's kid.
Brett Oubre stated... "I am a father first. Tell your children what they need to hear; that's the true test of love. As we all face uncertainty and today's ongoing news headlines, the culture of our future is raised on shaking the bottle, taking a pill, a microwave pulse of instant gratification with an iPhone Blue Light addition which society teaches success equals arrogance. My failures taught me more..."
Brett Oubre concluded..."We, the father, the mother, the grandparent, aunt, and uncle, no matter the cost, must ReImagine a 360-degree of ourselves, Painting a New Picture, Finding the Passion, Tapping into the Energy that comes from living your passion... with a new way forward."
