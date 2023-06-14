Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,246 in the last 365 days.

Drewyer Sworn In as Circuit Court Judge

Image of Chief Justice, Judge Drewyer, and Gov. Green.

Judge Michelle Drewyer, center, is congratulated by Chief Justice Recktenwald, left, and Gov. Josh Green, after being sworn in as Circuit Court Judge of the Second Circuit.

WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi — Michelle L. Drewyer was sworn in as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the June 13 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Maui County Bar Association President Christina D. Lizzi, Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Rhonda L. Griswold, Hawaiʻi State Trail Judges Association Secretary Judge James R. Rouse, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau, State Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran, and Gov. Josh Green, M.D.

Drewyer will serve a 10-year term.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Drewyer Sworn In as Circuit Court Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more