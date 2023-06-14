Drewyer Sworn In as Circuit Court Judge

Judge Michelle Drewyer, center, is congratulated by Chief Justice Recktenwald, left, and Gov. Josh Green, after being sworn in as Circuit Court Judge of the Second Circuit.

WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi — Michelle L. Drewyer was sworn in as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the June 13 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Maui County Bar Association President Christina D. Lizzi, Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Rhonda L. Griswold, Hawaiʻi State Trail Judges Association Secretary Judge James R. Rouse, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau, State Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran, and Gov. Josh Green, M.D.

Drewyer will serve a 10-year term.