Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the Passing of Retired Chief Judge Colleen Hirai

HONOLULU – We are deeply saddened to share that retired First Circuit Court Chief Judge Colleen Hirai has passed away. On behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, I extend our heartfelt condolences and aloha to her family, friends, and former colleagues.

Judge Hirai was appointed to the Circuit Court by Governor John Waihee in May 1994 and quickly established herself as a thoughtful and dedicated jurist. In December 2000, she was named Chief Judge of the First Circuit by then-Chief Justice Ronald Moon. She was reappointed to a second ten-year term in May 2004 and continued to serve as Chief Judge until her retirement in December 2009. Over the course of her judicial career, Judge Hirai presided primarily over civil cases. Earlier in her tenure, she also handled tax appeals, land court cases, and probate.

Judge Hirai’s impact extended well beyond the courtroom. She was a tireless advocate for improving the Judiciary and devoted herself to numerous initiatives and reforms. She served on many Judiciary committees, often as chairperson, including the Standing Committee on the Rules of Evidence, the Committee to Plan Utilization of Judiciary Facilities, and the Statewide Committee on Trial Court Performance Standards. Her contributions helped shape judicial procedures and court operations across the state.

We are grateful for Judge Hirai’s many years of exemplary service to the people of Hawaiʻi and the Judiciary. She will be remembered not only as a dedicated jurist and leader, but also as a gracious person of integrity and intellect.