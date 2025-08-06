2026 Jury Questionnaires Being Mailed Statewide

Jury service is a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring the right to a trial by jury is upheld in communities across Hawaiʻi. Each year, thousands of residents contribute to this vital civic duty, and the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary deeply appreciates their service.

Beginning Friday, August 8, the Judiciary will mail out its annual juror questionnaires to Hawaiʻi residents for potential jury service in 2026.

Approximately 330,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed statewide to individuals who are randomly selected from those with a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license or who are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi. This includes 115,000 residents on Oʻahu, 76,000 in Maui County, 82,000 on Hawaiʻi Island, and 57,000 on Kauaʻi.

Those who receive a questionnaire must complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office for their circuit within 10 days using the envelope provided. Individuals who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible for jury service, you must:

• Be at least 18 years old,

• Be a citizen of the United States,

• Be a resident of Hawaiʻi, and

• Be able to read and understand English.

Important Reminders:

• A prospective juror who seeks to be excused due to a disability must submit a physician’s certificate describing how the disability affects their ability to serve.

• Citizens who have served as a paneled juror in state or federal court in Hawaiʻi within the past 12 months are eligible for a one-year exemption from service.

• Individuals convicted of a felony who have received or are eligible to receive a discharge are eligible to serve.

Scam Advisory:

The Judiciary does not call or email individuals about bench warrants or missed jury duty summonses. All official communication is conducted by U.S. mail, unless you have reached out to the Judiciary directly.

If you receive a suspicious call, do not answer questions and do not divulge any personal information.

If you get an email that looks to be from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, but did not email us first, do not click on anything and do not reply. Delete it immediately.

For more information, please visit the “For Jurors” page on the Judiciary’s website.