UM students join exchange trip to Peking University

MACAU, June 14 - To cultivate students’ love for China and Macao and strengthen communication between universities in Macao and Beijing, Cheng Yu Tung College (CYTC) of the University of Macau (UM) recently arranged for its teachers and students to visit Peking University on a seven-day exchange trip. The trip was themed ‘A Historical and Cultural Journey to Beijing’, where CYTC members attended lessons with members of Yuanpei College at Peking University and visited scenic spots and historical sites to gain a better understanding of Chinese history and culture.

Gong Yingxue, associate master of CYTC, and Sun Feiyu, vice dean of Yuanpei College, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Teachers and students from CYTC took part in a number of activities organised by Yuanpei College, including lectures and visits. Zhang Ming, professor in the Department of Chinese Language and Literature at Peking University, gave a lecture titled ‘The Philosophy of Life: The Life Meaning of Su Shi’s Two Versions of “Song of the Red Cliff”’. He provided students with a detailed introduction to Su Shi’s life, and explained Su Shi’s two versions of ‘Song of the Red Cliff’ based on his research on the poet. Chen Jun, professor from the School of Arts at Peking University, gave a lecture titled ‘Playing the Guqin in Kunqu Opera towards the Moonlight’ to cultivate students’ interest in Kunqu Opera. In addition, Gong, together with the teachers and students from the two universities, watched the film Invisible Guests at the Peking University Hall and listened to the explanation by Dai Jinhua, professor at Peking University.

Under the arrangement of Qi Liping, director of the Comprehensive Office of Yuanpei College, and Liu Rui, teacher of the Academic Affairs Office at Peking University, the teachers and students attended Yuanpei College’s courses to experience the similarities and differences in courses between the two colleges, gaining valuable experience for the development of residential college courses at UM. In addition, they visited the National Museum, Beihai Park, and the Summer Palace.

UM’s Cheng Yu Tung College and Peking University’s Yuanpei College have been organising student exchange activities since 2015, fostering a deep friendship and constantly promoting exchanges between higher education institutions in Beijing and Macao. Through the visit, teachers and students of CYTC gained a deep and comprehensive understanding of Peking University and Yuanpei College. The students say that the exchange trip provided opportunities for students from both universities to get to know each other, learn from each other, and experience the lifestyles and cultures of each other. They also built friendships and formed unforgettable memories during this trip to Beijing.