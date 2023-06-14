28 Macao Enterprises Shine in the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” with Booming Sales

MACAU, June 14 - The five-day event of “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” closed today (12 June). 28 Macao enterprises led by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) have harvested thrilling results in product sales. The products made in Macao, Macao brands and products from Portuguese-speaking countries are very popular with the consumers in Qingdao. Nearly half of the enterprises have sold out their products on the fourth day of the exhibition, keeping only a few samples for display and promotion; while other enterprises have dispatched more products to the exhibition for several times.

According to Qingdao trade visitors, the products made in Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries are of high quality, and they plan to personally join business missions to taste such delicacies with local characteristics in the future. An exhibitor engaged in pastry business said that he had prepared a bountiful supply of pastries before the exhibition, but the products were still sold out on the second day. Therefore, he desired to form partnership with the potential agent matched in the promotion session soon, and bring a lot more products to Shandong in the future.

Online+offline marketing and sales helping enterprises expand business

In addition to on-site exhibition, this event launched its first live stream of e-commerce, where the mainland trade visitors could place orders through the livestreaming channel to buy food souvenirs, sauces, wines, apparel and other featured products made in Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. The hybrid promotions help enterprises better market products and further broaden sales.

Special promotion+business matching facilitating economic and trade cooperation between the two regions

During the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao”, IPIM teamed up with some entities in Qingdao to jointly organise the “Qingdao-Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar”, which was attended by a total of 150 delegates from Qingdao and Macao enterprises related to such industries as retail & wholesale, wine trade, catering, e-commerce, cultural tourism & MICE, with over 100 business matching sessions held. Both Qingdao and Macao trade visitors are satisfied with the overall arrangement and promotion effectiveness, believing that the seminar will not only help them better understand the advantages of the Macao-Hengqin business environment as well as their strengths in holding the MICE events, but also facilitate business matching with proper enterprises in a more targeted manner, so as to further promote business collaboration between enterprises of the two places through effective interaction and communication.