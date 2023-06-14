Ledcor Construction Limited Selected to Construct La Ronge Long-Term Care Home Project

CANADA, June 15 - Released on June 14, 2023

The new La Ronge Long-Term Care (LTC) Home project has selected Ledcor Construction Limited (Ledcor) as the team that will construct the new facility.

Ledcor was selected through a two-stage procurement process. A Request for Qualifications resulted in three teams moving forward to a Request for Proposals, where Ledcor was ultimately selected as the successful team.

"We are pleased to see the La Ronge long-term care project moving forward and look forward to the start of construction," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Increasing the number of LTC beds from 16 up to 80 will make an impact in La Ronge and will serve residents from across northern Saskatchewan."

Ledcor Group was founded in Alberta in 1947. Ledcor has delivered projects such as the Diamond House Long-Term Care facility in Warman, and the Columbian Village senior residence in Saskatoon.

"Ledcor Construction Limited is pleased to have been selected by SaskBuilds as the General Contractor for the La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre," Ledcor Regional Manager Laird Ritchie said. "We look forward to working with the Government of Saskatchewan to deliver this important new facility."

The three-story, two-wing per-floor facility will include up to 80 resident rooms, living areas, tub rooms, family rooms, a traditional healing space, a serenity room, a commercial kitchen and space for other health services.

“With the award of the RFP, we are almost ready for the start of construction,” Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said. “The new facility will provide excellent care for residents while allowing them to remain within the community close to their loved ones.”

The project also includes renovating the existing 16-bed long-term care space to provide increased Health Centre space and improve several program areas, including therapies, an adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit. The existing Health Centre will remain open during the renovation work.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority looks forward to working with Ledcor Construction Limited to move the project forward to support the long-term care needs of those in the Far Northeast," Saskatchewan Health Authority Integrated Northern Health Physician Executive Dr. Stephanie Young said. "The introduction of a dedicated long-term care facility, hemodialysis services and expanded therapies are welcomed additions that will benefit the whole community."

The new facility will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Construction is anticipated to begin in June 2023, with substantial completion by 2026.

