Maryland Department of Agriculture & Everblue Partner to Offer Online Pesticide License and Certification Exams 

June 14, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 14, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture in partnership with Everblue, an innovative technology company that specializes in digitizing and automating processes, have introduced the option of online pesticide certification exams to provide greater convenience, access, and flexibility for exam candidates.

“Offering a simplified certification procedure for these exams is an important step towards improving the pesticide licensing procedure as well as customer service,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department is excited to begin this partnership and offer these new tools to registrants.”

Using Everblue’s proprietary registration and test delivery system, certification candidates will be able to register online for their state pesticide exam and will be immediately enrolled into their on-demand tests. After a systems check of their computer, registrants will be able to complete their licensure exam from home. Prior to this partnership, candidates were required to test in person and choose from scheduled test dates that occurred every other month.

In addition to a better user experience for test candidates, Everblue’s automated test delivery workflow also benefits test administrators working at the department. The new platform will single-handedly manage the registration and enrollment of all candidates who choose the online delivery format and will provide online test proctoring to maintain the credibility of the exam experience. Upon completion of the online exam, Everblue will report test results back to the state.

“In essence, the Maryland Department of Agriculture can save time and manual effort by shifting the logistics of exam delivery, proctoring, and scoring to Everblue,” said Chris Boggiano, President of Everblue. “We’ve been offering this service to several other state departments of agriculture, and it’s been working very well, so we fully anticipate this to be an excellent experience for Maryland pesticide operators too.”

Candidates will still have to apply with the state before they can register and take a test. After receiving approval from the state, a candidate will have the option to test remotely with Everblue or follow the traditional path of paper-based testing in person.

For more information about Maryland’s remote pesticide certification and licensure, contact Robert Hofstetter at rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov or Alex Lehmann at alexander.lehmann1@maryland.gov.

Everblue helps create a better world by making organizations more responsive and productive through innovation and technology. Everblue empowers professionals and organizations to achieve success, by offering a comprehensive suite of professional training programs and certification management solutions. Its curriculum includes short-term courses focused on emerging technology fields, such as energy efficiency and cybersecurity. In addition to training courses, Everblue also helps its organizational clients with digital test administration, online exam hosting, proctoring, badging, and association membership management.