FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

Attorney General Jackley Releases Final Explanation for Proposed Legislative Term Limits Constitutional Amendment

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for the proposed constitutional amendment that would revise legislative term limits. The proposed amendment was submitted by State Sen. Brent Hoffman of Sioux Falls.

The Attorney General does not take a position on any such proposal. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation on the proposed constitutional amendment to assist the voters.

This proposed constitutional amendment would revise legislative terms to a lifetime total of eight years in the State House of Representatives and a lifetime total of eight years in the State Senate for a maximum total of 16 years serving in the Legislature. The ballot explanation can be found here.

If the required 35,017 valid signatures are gathered and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, the proposed constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. A total of two comments were received.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

