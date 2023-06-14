Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces Standard Driver's Licenses Regardless of Immigration Status Available Soon Under Work and Family Mobility Act  

Boston — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is pleased to announce plans to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA), effective on July 1.

Under the new law, eligible Massachusetts residents can apply to obtain a Standard (Class D or M) driver's license, regardless of immigration status, as the WFMA removes the requirement that residents provide immigration status proof.

“The Work and Family Mobility Act is a benefit for public safety, for our economy, and for our immigrant residents who should be able to drive to work, school, or the grocery store without fear. We are grateful to the advocates, legislators and public safety leaders who have worked so hard to get us to this point,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are excited to begin implementing this new law, and the RMV has been working diligently to ensure a smooth process for all eligible applicants.”

“Every resident of Massachusetts who wants to drive should be able to drive if they meet the qualifications and that is now possible thanks to the Work and Family Ability Act,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “The Registry of Motor Vehicles is ready to welcome all residents, regardless of their immigration status, as they seek a driving license so they can legally drive to get to work, school, the doctor’s office, and to see family and friends. We are pleased to open our doors at the Registry of Motor Vehicles to all eligible applicants under the WFMA and will have road test materials in several languages, translation services available, and additional staff so that a resident’s first experience with the Registry is a successful one.”

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles has been working hard to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act and stands ready to support new customers as they seek Massachusetts driving credentials,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We have collaborated with the advocacy community to help better understand the needs of those now eligible under the WFMA and ideas from the groups have been valuable in helping us make decisions regarding the deployment of additional support services and resources including multiple-language translations that will help make this process as seamless as possible.”

“Next month, immigrants in Massachusetts will be able to apply for a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status, thanks to the Work and Family Mobility Act,” said Lenita Reason, Executive Director of the Brazilian Worker Center and co-chair of Driving Families Forward. “The Driving Families Forward Coalition has been working with over 270 coalition partners to spread the message of this important moment. We are grateful to Governor Healey, her new administration, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles for all their hard work to ensure that community members receive the information necessary to successfully obtain a standard driver's license starting on the first business day of implementation.”

“The implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act will provide so many long-standing Massachusetts residents, 32BJ members and their families the ability to move about the Commonwealth safely and without fear, including many loved ones of 32BJ members,” said Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, Political Coordinator 32BJ SEIU and co-chair of Driving Families Forward. “We are grateful to our fellow labor unions, advocates, community members, and others who made the passage of this act possible. We also want to thank all of the members and advocates who came to our training, to guarantee all communities are receiving the accurate information on this important moment. The RMV has been an important collaborator in this process, and we deeply appreciate the open lines of communication maintained in preparation for implementation.”

Over the past several months, the RMV has identified and created informational resources specifically to help guide new customers as they begin the process to secure a Standard license credential. To further support this effort, the RMV has also worked directly with immigration advocacy groups, stakeholders, and impacted communities to facilitate and coordinate public outreach and to solicit feedback on implementation efforts so that best practices can be adopted.

The RMV remains committed to providing quality services to all customers and has been working diligently to develop informational resources, which include:

· An informational website, Mass.Gov/WFMA, which includes helpful information on the WFMA, details identification requirements and outlines steps which must be undertaken by eligible individuals to get a Standard Class D or Class M driver’s license, including successfully passing a vision screening, and scheduling separate appointments for a learner’s permit and road test.

· A special informational phoneline, 857-368-WFMA (9362), to hear messaging in six languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese. Additional languages will be added soon.

· Frequently Asked Questions and a public flyer on the RMV for customers as they prepare their applications.

The RMV is also working on additional ways to support residents, and will soon be offering the following:

· Materials will be 15 languages, permits available in 35 languages, and interpreters (phone and in-person) available in 100+ languages

· Expanding call center staffing by 50 percent and adding a temporary, dedicated WFMA inquiry line operated by a vendor with live customer service representatives.

· Expanding staffing at customer service centers by 50 percent and expanding hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours.

· More than doubling the number of road test examiners, adding temporary road test sites, and expanding hours for road test operations at many locations.

To prepare for the application process, the RMV is also providing tips to eligible residents in advance:

1. Appointments are required: You will need to make two separate appointments online to take your learner’s permit exam and take a road test. Walk-ins will not be available. Starting July 1, make your appointment online at Mass.Gov/myRMV. Appointments will fill up fast at popular RMV locations (Haymarket, Watertown, Quincy), so consider expanding your location preferences to find more availability.

2. Prepare your documents: Before your appointment, be sure to gather a proof of identity; proof of date of birth; and documents proving Massachusetts residency. For the expanded list of acceptable documents, see Mass.Gov/WFMA. If any documents are not in English, the RMV will require the document to be accompanied by a certified English translation.

3. Standard fees apply: Costs are $30 for a learner’s permit exam fee, $35 for a road test fee, and $50 for a Class D driver’s license fee. The RMV encourages applicants to pay online in advance at Mass.Gov/myRMV.

4. Study and practice driving: Learn the Massachusetts rules of the road so you can successfully pass your learner’s permit exam. Practice driving with a licensed driver in the car before you take your scheduled road test. Be sure you know how to use hand signals, how to turn the vehicle on, how to use directional signals and the vehicle mirrors while driving.

5. Bring an interpreter if possible: Customer service centers will have translation services available by telephone for your appointment. If you need an interpreter for your road test and have a friend, loved one, or someone else who can accompany to translate, the RMV encourages you to bring them along. Otherwise, you can request an interpreter from the RMV when scheduling a road test.

6. Bring a licensed driver and a vehicle to your road test: All applicants for a driver's license must bring a licensed driver to their road test to comply with the rules for driving under a Learner’s Permit. You must also provide a vehicle with valid registration and inspection documentation for the road test. You will not be able to take your road test if you do not bring a vehicle and a licensed driver to your appointment.

7. Beware of bad actors: The RMV cautions residents to beware of fraudulent websites and scams. The RMV is the only organization authorized to issue a driver’s license and to collect fees. Customers needing credentials should never pay someone for an RMV appointment. There are no special brokers authorized to help you get an appointment or a license. Make sure that you pay fees only at Mass.Gov/myRMV or in person at an RMV location.

For more information go to Mass.gov/WFMA or call (857) 368-WFMA (9326).

###