Byron chip sealing scheduled for today and tomorrow

The final piece of a $3.63 million highway improvement project through the Town of Byron is scheduled for today and tomorrow, June 14-15..

A reduced speed limit of 20 mph and minor traffic delays are expected during chip sealing activities this week.

This spring's extended periods of wet weather has delayed chip sealing of the new highway project in Byron.

"About two days of chip sealing is planned," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Andy Freeman of Basin.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on 1.4 miles of US14A highway improvements through the Town of Byron.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3439, or by email

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

