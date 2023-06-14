FEMA Provides Training on Title 2, Part 200 of the Code of Federal Regulations for Newcomers to Grants Management
FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) is offering a training introducing grant recipients and subrecipients to the purpose and organization of the grants management regulations detailed in Title 2 Part 200 of the Code of Federal Regulations (2 C.F.R. 200).
Date: June 21, 2023
Time: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Location: Virtual
Event Details
The training will include information on the history, purpose, and organization of 2 C.F.R. 200 as well as practical tips on reading and applying regulations.
This virtual training will be delivered using Adobe Connect. If you have never used this platform, we encourage you to test your connection in advance here.
This training is limited to 200 participants.