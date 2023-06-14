Small Family Owned Organic Bedding Company is Giving Away 2,023 Pillows in 2023
White Lotus Home Launches its first ever “Buy One GIVE One” Campaign, Encouraging Green Sleep and Giving Forward
At White Lotus Home, we believe in the power of a good night's sleep and the importance of giving back to our community”NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- White Lotus Home, a trusted provider of organic and natural bedding products, is excited to announce their “Buy One GIVE One” campaign this month with the goal of giving away 2,023 pillows during the rest of the year 2023.
"At White Lotus Home, we believe in the power of a good night's sleep and the importance of giving back to our community," said Marlon Pando, CEO of White Lotus Home. "With this pillow giveaway, we’re excited to help people sleep green and give forward at the same time."
The “Buy One GIVE One” campaign offers customers three impactful ways to make a difference while enjoying a greener sleep experience themselves. For their first option, White Lotus Home will donate a Standard Green Cotton, Buckwheat, or Kapok Pillow to a human in need for every Buckwheat Hull or BuckWool Pillow purchased. To facilitate this process, the company has created a blog where individuals can request or offer to pick up or cover shipping costs for the free pillows as well.
For the second option, customers can purchase any Buckwheat Hulls pillow or BuckWool pillow and receive a second free to give away themselves to a friend, family member, or anyone the customer believes would benefit from a greener, healthier sleep environment. The buyer simply needs to use the code “GIVE” at checkout when they purchase their pillow online.
And for the final giving option, if any buyers post a photo or video of their White Lotus Home product on Facebook or Instagram telling the story of how they gave it away with the hashtag #whitelotushome, they will receive a $60 White Lotus Home Gift Certificate to use on a future order or to give again to a friend or family member.
White Lotus Home is committed to creating organic and all natural bedding products that are safe and free from harmful chemicals, while also promoting sustainable living through education. The company's pillows are crafted with premium materials, ensuring a comfortable and eco-friendly sleep experience for customers.
Join White Lotus Home in giving away 2,023 pillows this 2023 in the “Buy One GIVE One” campaign. For more information and to explore White Lotus Home's range of organic bedding products, please visit www.whitelotushome.com. Stay updated on the latest news and promotions by following White Lotus Home on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
About White Lotus Home:
White Lotus Home is a family-owned and operated company that has been providing handcrafted, organic, and natural bedding products since 1981. Committed to sustainability and health, White Lotus Home offers an extensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture, all manufactured with environmentally friendly practices. For more information, please visit www.whitelotushome.com.
