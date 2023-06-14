Conduct Board Recommends Discipline for Attorneys

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed six disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio. Two reports recommend sanctions for attorneys convicted of felonies and two other filings recommend permanent disbarment of attorneys who failed to respond to formal disciplinary charges.

Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Allen County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Amber Renee Goodman

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0740

Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; no credit for time served under interim felony suspension.

Butler County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Dennis Lee Adams

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1256

Recommended sanction: Permanent disbarment.

Cuyahoga County

Disciplinary Counsel v. John Taylor

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0743

Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed.

Disciplinary Counsel v. Gary Allen Vick, Jr.

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0939

Recommended sanction: Permanent disbarment.

Noble County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Jack Allen Blakeslee

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0741

Recommended sanction: Public reprimand.

Trumbull County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Joseph Michael Bell

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0739

Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension; six months credit for time served under interim felony suspension.