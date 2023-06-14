Conduct Board Recommends Discipline for Attorneys
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed six disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio. Two reports recommend sanctions for attorneys convicted of felonies and two other filings recommend permanent disbarment of attorneys who failed to respond to formal disciplinary charges.
Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument.
Allen County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Amber Renee Goodman
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0740
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; no credit for time served under interim felony suspension.
Butler County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Dennis Lee Adams
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1256
Recommended sanction: Permanent disbarment.
Cuyahoga County
Disciplinary Counsel v. John Taylor
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0743
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed.
Disciplinary Counsel v. Gary Allen Vick, Jr.
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0939
Recommended sanction: Permanent disbarment.
Noble County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Jack Allen Blakeslee
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0741
Recommended sanction: Public reprimand.
Trumbull County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Joseph Michael Bell
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0739
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension; six months credit for time served under interim felony suspension.