Sage Parts Plus, Inc. establishing new global headquarters and distribution operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sage Parts Plus, Inc. (Sage Parts), a global aviation parts supplier, today announced plans to open its new global headquarters and distribution operations in Greenville County. The company’s $1.7 million investment will create 73 new jobs.

Sage Parts is a world market leader in replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment (GSE). From prominent, international air carriers to smaller, regional airlines, the company’s wide range of customers also includes freight carriers; package and ground handling companies; GSE service and maintenance companies; military services; GSE manufacturers; and parts resellers. Sage Parts, an Alvest group company, has one of the most extensive distribution networks in the GSE marketplace, ensuring the fastest possible delivery of GSE parts to its customers, with strategically located warehousing facilities near airports worldwide.

With this move to Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, Sage Parts’ Greenville County facility marks its first South Carolina operations. Sage Parts leased a 103,049-square-foot building to accommodate its new global headquarters and distribution operations.

Operations began in May 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Sage Parts team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Sage Parts is very excited to open this new state-of-the-art facility to service our global customer base. After an exhaustive national search, we landed in Greenville County, S.C. for its business-friendly environment, expanding and talented workforce, and high quality of life for our people.” -Sage Parts Plus, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Pratt

“We are proud to add another world-class company to our roster as the aerospace industry continues to help drive our economy forward. Congratulations to Sage Parts on opening their new global headquarters in Greenville County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is home to a dynamic aerospace industry, and Sage Parts’ new headquarters and distribution operations in Greenville County underscore the strength of our competitive business environment and highly skilled workforce. We look forward to creating a long-lasting partnership with Sage Parts for years to come.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s exciting to see an international organization choose Greenville County for their new headquarters and to grow and expand from, as it proves that we have provided the pro-business environment, top talent and industry expertise for them to flourish here. We salute Sage Parts for their decision to make Greenville County their new home and wish them continued success.”-Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp

“Fountain Inn prides itself on providing an exceptional balance of a vibrant business community and an ideal place to live, work and raise a family, and we are delighted to become the new headquarters for Sage Parts. Fountain Inn offers a young, diverse and educated workforce to help Sage Parts grow and prosper, and we are excited to welcome Sage Parts home to Fountain Inn.”-Mayor of Fountain Inn GP McLeer

FIVE FAST FACTS