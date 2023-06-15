ANNOUNCING THE ARRIVAL TO NEW YORK CITY Japanese Artist Takuma Tanaka’s “The Basquiat of Our Time”

Title: 'Twilight of the Gods’ 2023 Size: 13. 9 x 10 in. Medium: Oil on Canvas. Credits: Takuma Tanaka Studio and VGAA

Investigating the impact of Jean Michel Basquiat on contemporary artists of today & presenting contemporary art at the over 100-year-old Salmagundi Club.

The intricate details in these small-scale works will transport the viewer into Takuma Tanaka's marvelous world of visual dreams and fantasy, We all need an escape in today’s world.” — Curator Rachel Vancelette

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Takuma Tanaka, a highly acclaimed Japanese artist, and the Salmagundi Club are pleased to announce the artist’s arrival in New York City this Fall 2023. Tanaka is set to showcase dynamic and multidisciplinary works of art in a series of art activations and art presentations throughout the city, introducing New Yorkers to his unique style, influenced by his Japanese heritage, global topics, and artistic background. The activities will also tap into Tanaka’s creative inspirations and dreams from travels in America. The artist probes the formal techniques of his predecessors through the lens of a new post-pandemic-ridden contemporary world. He studied art theory under Blum & Poe's contemporary artist Kenjiro Okazaki who provided foundational discussion and ideas on robotics, landscape design, and architecture. With each presentation, viewers will experience new time capsules of small paintings, drawings, and additional artistic surprise activations throughout New York City.

During the artist's twenty-year career, Tanaka has continued to alter his painting techniques by exploring facial structures, portraiture, immersive landscapes, and architectural still-life geometry continuing to create an art world of his own. Tanaka's artworks are characterized by a blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern storytelling and themes. His work brings together the ancient techniques of Japanese painting, calligraphy, and painting incorporating a digital-like twist to ‘nature,’ creating a fusion of the old and new perspectives on important topics dealing with humanity. This diversity of styles and mediums has earned Tanaka many accolades, and his works have been featured in galleries nationally and internationally including The Wall Art Gallery, in Miami during Art Basel week last 2022.

"I'm thrilled to bring my artistic vision to New York City. The vibrancy of this city and its rich artistic heritage is truly inspiring, and I'm excited to collaborate with local artists, art clubs, and galleries to exhibit my work to new audiences." Takuma Tanaka

Tanaka's works will be on display across the city, starting in September 2023 with a private curated presentation "Tales of Color" at the Salmagundi Art Club by international curator Rachel Vancelette. The pop-up experience and ‘meet and greet’ will incorporate both his street and gallery visions while allowing the opportunity to engage his artworks firsthand tapping into the unique melding of traditional and contemporary art at the oldest art club in the nation. A formal meet and greet with the artist will commence on September 5th, 2023 at the Salmagundi Club. An invite-only media party to commence during the Armory Show Art Week in NYC.

"My interests come from the social sciences. The Human Sushi series is based on humanity and our view of always considering ourselves the masters of the world, maintaining control over everything. We must reflect and be more humble in our world of today.” Takuma Tanaka

Art experts have noted Takuma Tanaka’s visions have ties and take great influence from Jean Michel Basquiat’s life story although his artwork remains distinct and demonstrates his exceptional talent in capturing the essence of nature, human emotion, and imagination of today.

ABOUT TAKUMA TANAKA | Born in Tokyo Japan, 1977. Tanaka looks to bring people together through the power of art. He has presented in both solo and group exhibitions across the globe, including in countries such as Japan, Canada, Taiwan, and the USA. @takumatanakanewyork #takumatanaka

ABOUT THE SALMAGUNDI CLUB is a prestigious cultural institution that has been at the forefront of promoting American art and culture since 1871. Located in the heart of New York City, the club has played a significant role in shaping the landscape of American arts by providing a platform for artists, writers, and scholars to showcase their work and engage with the public. @salmagundiclub #salmagundiclub

ABOUT VANCELETTE GLOBAL ART ACQUISITIONS: multi-faceted contemporary art x fashion x technology creative agency dedicated to the intersection of the art x luxury markets. VGAA is committed to the continued conversation in advancing and uniting creative collaborations. Dedicated to the art industry, VGAA has managed multiple launches of national and international art galleries, art exhibitions, art collections, art x fashion pop-ups, and international curatorial programming while supporting initiatives in new technologies and traditional art businesses. www.vanglobalart.com #vanglobalart

Media Brunch Preview: Monday, Sep 4th at Salmagundi Club. Contact AKPR for the private invitation.

ARRIVAL OF TO NEW YORK CITY Japanese Artist Takuma Tanaka’s "Tales of Color" to Salmagundi Club Curated by Rachel Vancelette