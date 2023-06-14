New General Counsel Appointed for MassDOT and MBTA 

Boston — Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca is announcing the appointment of Douglas M. McGarrah to the position of General Counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). As General Counsel, McGarrah will be responsible for overseeing litigation, real estate, procurement, labor relations, and Board of Directors’ issues for the MBTA and for all four MassDOT divisions: Aeronautics, Highway, Registry of Motor Vehicles, and Rail and Transit.

“Doug McGarrah is particularly well-suited to serve as General Counsel because his legal expertise has been brought to bear for issues involving government regulations, real estate projects, environmental disputes, construction-related topics and for cases involving some of our most vulnerable citizens in Environmental Justice Communities,” said Secretary Fiandaca. “In his leadership role as General Counsel, Doug will help us address transportation challenges, helping shape transportation strategy across the secretariat, and helping move us toward achieving the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s goals of economic competitiveness, equity, and climate resilience.”

“I am honored and excited to join Secretary Fiandaca and the Healey-Driscoll Administration as General Counsel of MassDOT and the MBTA at this critical time in all aspects of our transportation systems in the Commonwealth,” said General Counsel McGarrah. “In my new leadership role, I intend to focus on work that will rebuild public trust in our transportation systems and help the law department serve as an integrated part of the team at Mass DOT and the MBTA in all of its dealings with the other members of the transportation team, as well as the courts, contractors, and other stakeholders.

Mr. McGarrah has served as a partner at Foley Hoag LLP in Boston and as the firm’s Co-Chair of Real Estate and Development Practice. He formerly served as the firm’s Chair of the Administrative Law Department, helping clients navigate business and government issues. He joined Foley Hoag in August 1991 and during his career has served as project counsel on large scale public and private development projects in Massachusetts, including projects in Chelsea, Revere, Malden, and Brookline. He has also mediated a variety of real estate, environmental and construction disputes, and facilitated the agreement to create the Rose Kennedy Greenway Business Improvement District.

In addition to his law firm responsibilities, Mr. McGarrah has served on several boards, including the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, Boston Harbor Island Alliance, A Better City, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. McGarrah received his undergraduate degree from Trinity College, (Hartford, CT), and then earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center, (Washington, D.C.) He previously worked for U.S. Senator Paul E. Tsongas as a Legislative Assistant and Director of Economic Development.

As General Counsel, Mr. McGarrah will manage a staff of approximately 100 employees.

