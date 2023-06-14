Registration Details for the DOE’s 2023 Educator Summit 

The countdown is on for the start of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2023 Educator Summit, which is being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. Last year’s inaugural Summit attracted more than 600 educators from across the state. This year’s theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion and participants will have access to more than 140 sessions and professional learning opportunities.

Registration is open through July 19 and can be accessed here.

Here’s a full rundown of the exciting opportunities happening during the Summit:

View the full Summit schedule and presentation descriptions here.

School Safety Summit. The second annual School Safety Summit will be held in conjunction with the Educator Summit over all four days. All educators, administrators, school personnel, school transportation providers, school nurses and counselors, school social workers, school resource officers, local law enforcement working with schools, juvenile community corrections officers, local emergency management providers, first responders, and all stakeholders involved in school safety are welcome to participate. The safety presentations are listed within the larger Summit, but are also offered in a separate list identified by the own “button” on the Summit landing page.

Is a School-Based Health Center a Community School? What do First Ten Schools and Communities have in common with the community school model? Should Maine invest energy in the community school model for the whole student/whole educator to be realized? Whether you have never heard of community schools, are currently in a pilot plan, or are fully immersed in any form of community school, join us and have your voice become part of the vision of Maine’s community school approach. This professionally facilitated day will be interactive and highly engaging. Make sure your community is represented! The Transformational Leadership Network (TLN) will be holding their 2023-2024 “kick-off” for building principals during the Summit and is an all-day event. To have a better understanding of what the TLN is and how it can enhance your success as a building principal please click here.

For more information contact teri.peaslee@maine.gov.