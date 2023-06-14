Iowa Senate Update: June 2023

New Property Tax Breaks for 65+ and Veteran Homeowners

Attention homeowners: The Legislature came together this year to approve a statewide property tax relief package.

The package includes a new property tax exemption for homeowners aged 65 and older. Eligible homeowners will receive an exemption of $3,250 for assessment year 2023, increasing to $6,500 for 2024 and after. The package also increased the military service property tax exemption available to veteran homeowners from $1,852 to $4,000.

These exemptions will lower the taxable value of homes and reduce property taxes for those homeowners beginning in September 2024, and both are in addition to the existing homestead tax credit available to homeowners.

If you are an eligible homeowner, you will not need to re-file the property tax exemption application if you already have filed for the exemption with your local assessor.

That said, your local assessor’s office can help you determine if you qualify for either of these exemptions. Homeowners 65 and up may wish to submit an updated form that includes information that will more easily allow their assessor to determine eligibility for the new exemption. That new form is available online from the Department of Revenue.

The military service exemption will be adjusted for all claims on file. Veterans can file for the exemption by filling out this form.

The deadline for submitting new claims for these exemptions is July 1st. You can find contact information for your local assessor here.

Legislative Softball Scores for Iowa Charities

This past weekend was the Second Annual Iowa Legislative Slow-Pitch Softball Game. House and Senate Democrats played a great game and bested the Republicans 10-6. More importantly, the charity event raised $25,000 each for the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Iowa Food Bank Association.

Events like this are a great reminder that even though we represent different sides, there’s more to unite us than divide us, and we can always come together to make our state stronger.

Check out a few photos from the event, held at Principal Park in Des Moines:

Quick Updates

Iowa’s budget. The budget approved by Gov. Reynolds and statehouse Republicans for the coming fiscal year totals $8.5 billion, with a surplus estimated by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency at $2 billion. Unfortunately, this budget includes over $100 million for private school vouchers, a total cut of approximately $30 million to Area Education Agencies, and a $500,000 (more than 20%!) increase for the governor’s office. Check out LSA’s end-of-session report for more details on the budget, which takes effect July 1.

