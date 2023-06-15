FUCHS Launches RENOLIT CSX AWE 0, a Sustainable Grease for Heavy Duty Truck Trailer Axles

FUCHS Launches a Grease for Heavy Duty Truck Trailer Axles RENOLIT CSX AWE 0, a calcium sulfonate complex grease for truck trailer axle hubs

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS Lubricants Co. recently released RENOLIT CSX AWE 0, a calcium sulfonate complex grease for truck trailer axle hubs. When compared to the industry-standard legacy grease in a third-party side-by-side study, RENOLIT CSX AWE 0 exhibits improved low friction performance, lower running temperature, and improved extreme-pressure performance. Using this product, OEMs can expect better protection against the harsh road conditions including water and corrosive road salts.

This grease is formulated using sustainable lithium-free grease technology which offers OEMs and fleets a long-term, price-stable solution. RENOLIT CSX AWE 0 is designed to be compatible with existing legacy axle bearing greases for easy replacement.

“This grease demonstrates a significant improvement in lubricating technology. This product is the latest addition to the FUCHS’ portfolio for the heavy-duty truck industry which includes lubricants for transmissions, power steering, braking, motors, shock absorbers, and more,” says Dr. Nael Zaki, Research and Development Manager at FUCHS Lubricants Co.

This product is approved by Cummins-Meritor under their O-699 specification. RENOLIT CSX AWE 0 is manufactured at several FUCHS locations in the United States and can be purchased in 400 lb. drums, 120 lb. kegs, and 35 lb. pails directly from FUCHS or through their distributors.

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.