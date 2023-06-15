CallTower Launches Enhanced CRM Integration for Microsoft Teams
CallTower's Unite for Teams integrates contact-orientated business systems and CRM apps, offering integration features with over 200 applicationsSOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new CRM integration for Microsoft Teams, Unite for Teams. This integration will provide customers with a seamless experience to enrich their conversations and streamline their workflows within Microsoft Teams.
CallTower's Unite CRM Integration for Microsoft Teams is designed to help businesses stay connected with their customers, increase productivity, and improve customer service. With this integration, teams can easily access information, allowing them to make informed decisions quickly and act on opportunities without delay.
Unite for Teams integrates contact-orientated business systems and CRM applications, offering a standard set of integration features with over 200 popular cross-vertical and vertical-specific applications. This provides significant productivity gains with contact searching, contact popping, caller preview, click-to-dial, activity logging, and more. With real-time updates on customer information within conversations. It also enables users to easily search for customers in the CRM database and create new records as needed. As a result, teams can more effectively collaborate and manage customer relationships without switching between applications.
According to Vice President of Technology, Jeff Schroeder, “CallTower's Unite CRM Integration for Microsoft Teams empowers teams to collaborate more effectively, reduce manual data entry, and provide better customer experiences. With this integration, users can get the information they need while communicating within Microsoft Teams, eliminating the need to open multiple applications or switch between them. This integration is a great way to ensure customer data remains secure and up to date, while teams can work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.”
“We are thrilled to launch this new Teams integration as we implement our new Global initiatives,” says CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio, “It provides customers with the ability to access customer records, extract relevant information from those records, and share it with other team members in a secure environment easily and quickly. By streamlining conversations and improving collaboration within Microsoft Teams, CallTower's Unite CRM Integration helps teams become more productive and successful.”
CallTower’s provisioning portal, Connect enables more than 25 key business integrations, including Unite for Teams into their global communication solutions. Connect enables customers to manage rapidly changing technologies through a user-friendly portal, created and developed in-house. This proprietary system ensures customers can administer services without expertise in any one technology or hiring outside consultants to manage their UCaaS platforms.
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Operator Connect Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS, including Five9 for business customers.
