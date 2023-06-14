SUNATION ENERGY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF ENRICHING COMMUNITIES WITH SUSTAINABLE SOLAR ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Long Island's SUNation Energy celebrates 20 years in business, helping homeowners lower their energy bills with solar energy. Established in 2003, SUNation has spent 20 years riding the "solar coaster" with over 8,000 solar installations completed. From its beginnings in Oakdale to its current office in Ronkonkoma, SUNation has been Long Island's leader for renewable energy solutions.

Long Island's SUNation Energy is celebrating 20 years in business this June.

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Energy, a leading provider of solar and sustainable home energy solutions, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary of helping homeowners take control of their electricity with clean, renewable solar energy in New York.

Since its beginnings in 2003 in Oakdale, NY, SUNation has transformed from a local solar contractor into a leader in the renewable energy industry, expanding to include new services and service areas to provide the complete home energy experience.

Over the past two decades, SUNation has completed over 8,000 solar installations generating an impressive one million watts of clean energy. These installations have not only contributed to a greener environment for Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, but have led to over $20 million in annual energy savings for SUNation customers. These efforts have allowed homeowners to take control of their energy use and reduce their carbon footprint while reducing their monthly electricity bills.

With a dedicated team of over 170 employees, SUNation has continuously worked to provide the best possible customer experience while helping homeowners and businesses alike make the switch to solar energy. This commitment to delivering top-notch service has earned the trust and loyalty of their customers, who the company refers to as their SUNation Family, along with notable awards like Best of Long Island for 14 years in a row, Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contractor Award, and recognition as a NYSERDA Gold Status Quality Solar Installer.

SUNation’s passion for making a positive impact for the past 20 years has extended beyond providing energy solutions. Through the example of the company’s founder and CEO Scott Maskin, SUNation and its employees have made contributions to countless nonprofits and organizations including Last Chance Animal Rescue, America’s VetDogs, Guide Dog Foundation, Marty Lyons Foundation, Family Service League, Lighthouse Mission, HIA-LI and CMM Cares. With the creation of its not-for-profit SUNation Cares, the team has also donated solar energy systems to local families in need to alleviate their home energy expenses.

“This 20-year ride on the solar coaster has surely had its shares of ups and downs,” said Maskin. “I can’t wait to see where this ride takes us next.”

Throughout the company’s history, Maskin and his team have continued to grow SUNation in innovative ways. In addition to being a top solar contractor and installer, SUNation is also a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer and GAF Roofing Master Elite Roofer. Additionally, customers can get Level 2 EV chargers and SPAN smart electrical panels through the SUNation team for the complete sustainable home energy experience, avoiding the need for customers to seek out multiple contractors for their home improvement projects.

In 2022, SUNation joined the Pineapple Energy family as a publicly traded company which opens the door for continued growth, resources, and support for the team and its customers. With all these changes the past two decades, SUNation remains committed to their mission to be the resource for their communities to take control of their energy through clean, reliable solutions.

“To lead such an amazing team is all the fuel I need for the next 20-year chapter,” continued Maskin. “The best is yet to come.”

Looking ahead, SUNation is excited to continue expanding into new areas of renewable energy to help homeowners and the environment for years to come.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by over 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Best of Long Island 14 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.

###