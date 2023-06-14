Submit Release
Mankato Woman Sues J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc. for $1.5 Million for Hit and Run Accident

Kia Sorrento hit by semi truck

Maribeth Marso has sued J&R Schugel Trucking Inc. of New Ulm Minnesota, alleging a hit and run accident by one of their semi-truck drivers.

a truck entering a freeway from a ramp, or any other approach is required to yield the right of way to vehicles on the main roadway. This is why truck drivers have to be so careful when merging.”
— Randall Knutson

NEW ULM, MN, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maribeth Marso has sued J&R Schugel Trucking Inc. of New Ulm Minnesota, alleging a hit and run accident by one of their semi-truck drivers that occurred on July 14, 2019. Marso is suing for $1.5 million dollars. A Complaint filed in Brown County, states that Marso was a passenger in a Kia Sorrento when a semi-truck driven by J&R Shugel Trucking driver Lisa Negron failed to yield and merged into their lane, smashing the Kia and sending it into a spin into the median cable barrier. The vehicle was totaled from the accident.

Semi driver Negron left the scene of the accident after the impact, without checking on Marso or the driver of the Kia. Fortunately, law enforcement was able to track down the semi truck and its driver Negron. Negron claimed to law enforcement that she was “unaware” that a collision had occurred, despite an impact that totaled the Kia Sorrento. She was cited by law enforcement with improper merging.

Marso suffered low back injuries which required surgery, an anterior lumbar interbody fusion at L5-S1 with a plate, screws, spacer and graft, and has not been able to return to her full health from before the accident. She has incurred more than $195,000 in medical expenses and bills.

Attorney Randall Knutson of Knutson + Casey in Mankato MN represents Marso in her claim against Lisa Negron and J&R Schugel. Knutson says that, “a common cause of truck accidents is trucks merging from the highway shoulder or on-ramp into the flow of traffic. Because of their great size and weight, and inability to accelerate quickly, merging a semi truck into traffic is a dangerous maneuver. And a truck entering a freeway from a ramp, or any other approach is required to yield the right of way to vehicles on the main roadway. This is why truck drivers have to be so careful when merging. “
J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc. has denied liability for the accident.

Attorney Randall Knutson. https://www.knutsoncasey.com Phone: 507 344-8888
Brown County MInnesota Fifth Judicial District, Court file 07-CV-22-2606

Randall Gordon Knutson
Knutson + Casey
+1 507-344-8888
