Lost Hiker in Sharon

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

(603) 352-4022

June 14, 2023

Sharon, NH – On Monday, June 12, at approximately 8:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call from New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding a lost hiker in a wooded area near Mountain Road in the town of Sharon. Dispatch was able to provide Conservation Officers with the GPS coordinate of the location of the cellular phone used to call 911.

Responding Conservation Officers were able to locate and utilize a woods road that lead towards the proximity of the coordinates. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Conservation Officers began hiking the woods road toward the cellular phone coordinates. While hiking in, Conservation Officers were able to make voice contact with the lost hiker. The hiker was identified as Lane Fisher, 70, of Belfast, ME. Fisher was ultimately given water and a headlamp and was escorted out of the woods, arriving back to the closest main road, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Fisher was visiting the Peterborough area and had parked at Casalis State Forest to hike the trails at approximately 5:30 p.m. While hiking, Fisher became lost and called for help as darkness approached. Fisher was located approximately 1 mile away from the trails within Casalis State Forest.

Conservation Officers were assisted by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, Peterborough Police Department, and The NH Division of Emergency Services and Communication (911).

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.